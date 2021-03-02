Qualcomm chooses Precise Biometrics fingerprint software for ultrasonic 3D sensors

Devices featuring 3D Sonic Gen 2 and Sonic Max in-display scanners will integrate BioMatch Mobile

Precise Biometrics will supply its BioMatch Mobile software for integration into Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Gen2 and Sonic 3D Max in-display fingerprint sensors, the latter of which won an Innovation Award at CES 2021 in January. In addition, Qualcomm will implement Precise’s liveness solution with the BioMatch Mobile software to provide a layer of spoof protection.

The integrated software and sensor combination is expected to become available on mobile devices later this year.

The BioMatch Mobile fingerprint biometric solution is designed for smartphones and tablets and has already been integrated with various devices from manufacturers including Coolpad, Google, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, and Sony.

The companies say their latest partnership combines the security and biometric accuracy of BioMatch with Qualcomm’s latest ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, which stand out for their speed and size. Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max spans 600 square millimeters in surface area and features multiple simultaneous finger matching, while the 3D Sonic Gen 2 is 50 percent faster and 77 percent larger than its predecessor.

“We are pleased to provide our software for fingerprint recognition on devices enabled by ultrasonic fingerprint sensors from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,” said Precise CEO Stefan K. Persson. “We look forward to continuing working closely with Qualcomm Technologies with the aim to achieve design wins for flagship mobile devices.”

Precise Biometrics also recently announced a deal to provide its YOUNiQ biometric access control software to Clarkson University.

