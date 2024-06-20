FB pixel

Precise Biometrics increasing focus on ultrasonic fingerprints for smartphones

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Precise Biometrics increasing focus on ultrasonic fingerprints for smartphones
 

Precise Biometrics is reallocating its resources to prioritize the development and commercialization of ultrasonic fingerprint algorithms. This decision is in response to the expected increase in demand for these products. The company is strengthening its focus on developing ultrasonic fingerprint algorithms that can be integrated into mobile devices.

A next-generation solution for ultrasonic fingerprints is coming, Precise says, along with additional offerings.

Through this strategic initiative, Precise Biometrics aims to capitalize on the higher profit margins offered by ultrasonic fingerprint sensors compared to the broader fingerprint sensor market. Since introducing its first mobile phone with an ultrasonic fingerprint algorithm in 2018, the company has been collaborating with sensor manufacturers to integrate its software algorithms.

“Today, the ultrasonic segment is a relatively small part of the total fingerprint sensor market, but considering the anticipated growth rate, we see good opportunities moving forward,” says Joakim Nydemark, chief executive officer at Precise Biometrics.

The Precise BioLive fingerprint software can be integrated in various ways — as a standalone system, integrated with Precise BioMatch, or with user authentication applications. The fingerprint algorithm is sensor agnostic, allowing it to operate with different security levels as required by the customer.

Fingerprint Cards, once a direct competitor of Precise in the mobile biometric market, has shifted away from it, as seen with its recent partnership with Egis Technology, after former CEO Ted Hansson told Biometric Update in an interview last year that his company was expecting a bounce-back in the mobile biometrics market for capacitive fingerprint sensors.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Indonesian ports automate with HID FRT to reduce wait times

A case study from HID breaks the deployment of its facial recognition technology (FRT) for automated border control by Indonesian…

 

BIPA suit against X Corp. killed as judge hashes out ‘biometric identifiers’

The question of whether photos collected by social media sites constitute biometric data has another answer, this one from an…

 

Biometrics cutting the line of in-person payments innovations: Mastercard

Mastercard sees biometrics for in-store payments as a part of a broader shift towards seamless interactions of all kinds, as…

 

New South Wales’ government is investing millions in digital identity

New South Wales’ decentralized digital identity program is getting a cash infusion from the Premier Chris Minns’ government, which has…

 

Innovatrics cuts fingerprint error rate by 20%, upgrades SmartFace platform

Innovatrics has reported its best-yet scores in NIST’s fingerprint biometrics testing, and added a new feature to its facial recognition…

 

Canadian cruise terminal gets Pangiam face biometrics for ID verification

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have joined forces to implement face biometrics for…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events