Precise Biometrics increasing focus on ultrasonic fingerprints for smartphones

Precise Biometrics is reallocating its resources to prioritize the development and commercialization of ultrasonic fingerprint algorithms. This decision is in response to the expected increase in demand for these products. The company is strengthening its focus on developing ultrasonic fingerprint algorithms that can be integrated into mobile devices.

A next-generation solution for ultrasonic fingerprints is coming, Precise says, along with additional offerings.

Through this strategic initiative, Precise Biometrics aims to capitalize on the higher profit margins offered by ultrasonic fingerprint sensors compared to the broader fingerprint sensor market. Since introducing its first mobile phone with an ultrasonic fingerprint algorithm in 2018, the company has been collaborating with sensor manufacturers to integrate its software algorithms.

“Today, the ultrasonic segment is a relatively small part of the total fingerprint sensor market, but considering the anticipated growth rate, we see good opportunities moving forward,” says Joakim Nydemark, chief executive officer at Precise Biometrics.

The Precise BioLive fingerprint software can be integrated in various ways — as a standalone system, integrated with Precise BioMatch, or with user authentication applications. The fingerprint algorithm is sensor agnostic, allowing it to operate with different security levels as required by the customer.

Fingerprint Cards, once a direct competitor of Precise in the mobile biometric market, has shifted away from it, as seen with its recent partnership with Egis Technology, after former CEO Ted Hansson told Biometric Update in an interview last year that his company was expecting a bounce-back in the mobile biometrics market for capacitive fingerprint sensors.

