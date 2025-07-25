Agentic AI, market moves’ impact on biometric payments prompts Goode report update

A major update to the “Biometrics for Payments; Market and Technology Analysis, Adoption Strategies and Forecasts 2025-2030” report from Goode Intelligence has been released to bring in the latest moves by technology providers and developments in the overall market.

Agentic AI has burst into popular conscience this year, and since AI agents can make payments, there is a place for biometrics in supporting their identity and security requirements. Several large players in the market, including J.P. Morgan and Nuance, have made or appear to be on the verge of making decisions with significant implications for the biometric payments landscape, and new startups like UK-based FARx continue to emerge.

The July 2025 edition of the report also adds HID’s U.ARE.U face biometric device and features an exclusive interview with the managing director of the biometrics business unit responsible for it.

The fourth edition of the “Biometrics for Payments” report was published at the beginning of 2025, forecasting more than $11 billion in revenue from 3.5 billion people making biometric payments by the end of the decade.

Alan Gode, CEO and founder of Goode Intelligence, notes the rapid changes in the biometric payment adoption and trends. One area of dramatic change over the past few years is biometric payment cards, which arrived in the market with great expectations but have seen limited uptake, leading the analyst to reduce its forecast for the number in circulation to 54 million in 2030. At the same time, demand for methods like tokenless (or “naked”) biometric payments has picked up.

“Biometrics for payments is increasingly a vital part of a payment service providers’ toolkit in the never-ending task of reducing financial fraud and ensuring that their customers can conveniently prove their identity and authorize transactions when paying for trillions of dollars’ worth of goods and services in a variety of payment channels,” says Goode. “Supporting customers for the entire payment journey in both physical and digital scenarios from onboarding (identity verification) to authentication, transaction authorization and fraud detection/prevention.”

The report explores Goode Intelligence’s findings such as that biometric payments in the mobile channel are shifting from device-based biometrics to server-side processing to support higher payment amounts, that hybrid scenarios in which biometric payment is combined with digital ID for applications like travel, ticketing and loyalty programs are growing.

