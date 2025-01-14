J.P. Morgan adds 2 biometric authentication terminals to payments ecosystem

FB pixel

Paypad, Pinpad have infrared palm vein and facial recognition scanning capabilities
Joel R. McConvey
J.P. Morgan Payments (JPM) has announced the release of two new proprietary biometric payments terminals for retail, restaurant and entertainment applications, deepening the banking giant’s dive into biometric authentication as “the modern face of payments.”

The Paypad is an eight-inch display and scanner that facilitates touchless transactions through biometric infrared palm vein and facial recognition technology. It can accept chip, tap, swipe, QR code and biometric authentication for payments.

The Pinpad is a smaller terminal with a physical number pad below a scanner display that likewise offers chip, contactless, swipe, QR code or biometrics using palm and facial recognition with a built-in infrared camera.

Both are equipped with Wi-Fi, cellular, USB and Ethernet connectivity.

The devices are slated to be available in the U.S. in the second half of 2025, with an international rollout to follow.

For JPM, the proprietary biometric payments hardware, combined with its facial authentication tech and depth in financial services, effectively completes an end-to-end biometric payments ecosystem that it says can replace a patchwork of services for clients.

The release follows trials with identity gateway firm PopID for payment processing through facial biometrics at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, and at locations of the Texas fast food chain, Whataburger.

Jean-Marc Thienpont, managing director of omnichannel and biometric Solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, says in a prior release that “by bringing together our software and hardware capabilities, as well as our abilities as a global financial firm, we are capable of offering end-to-end solutions no other organization can provide.”

The company is forging ahead on various biometric paths, recently deploying its pay-by-face technology at the Chase Center, home to the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. With the launch of its terminals, it kicks off what is expected to be a major push in 2025 to offer biometric payment options to quick-service restaurants, event venues, convenience and grocery stores in the U.S.

