FB pixel

7% of Kuwait residents miss biometric registration deadline, face service freeze

244K expats, 16K citizens, 90K stateless people yet to register fingerprints
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Government Services
7% of Kuwait residents miss biometric registration deadline, face service freeze
 

Around 244,000 Kuwaiti expatriates are facing a block to their government and banking transactions after failing to submit their fingerprint biometrics before the deadline which ended on the last day of December, 2024.

Aside from the expatriates, around 16,000 Kuwaitis and 90,000 Bedoons or stateless people have also missed deadlines for handing over their biometric data as part of the government program to build a national database. This puts the total number of people who failed to perform mandatory fingerprinting near 350,000, as reported by Gulf News.

The unregistered numbers are relatively small considering the speed at which the ministry has completed the fingerprinting, according to the Director of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, Major General Eid Al-Owihan. The agency has so far registered 960,000 citizens as well as around 76 percent of expatriates.

The Gulf state launched the fingerprint registration exercise in March last year with an aim to enhance security and tackle the large number of people with dual nationalities: Kuwait’s population of 4.9 million has around 3.3 million foreigners, many of whom hold dual citizenship or are residing in the country on temporary work visas. Submitting fingerprints is obligatory for people aged 18 or above.

Despite deadline extensions, around 60,000 Kuwaiti nationals missed their deadline to submit their biometrics on September 30th, with the Kuwait Banking Association initiating the process of freezing accounts.

A similar fate is now expected for expatriates who have missed the December 31st deadline. Aside from banking transactions, expats may face restrictions when renewing residence permits. Authorities, however, have denied that there would be fines for those who have failed to submit the biometric data.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Nigeria wants to add iris biometrics to digital ID for more inclusion

The National Identity Management Commission of Nigeria (NIMC) says it is looking at ways of streamlining and expanding the rollout…

 

Draft Indian data protection rules set vague age assurance, consent requirements

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) wants to require consent for personal data processing and age assurance for…

 

Deepfake ring in Hong Kong busted for US$4.37M in romance investment scams

Deepfakes are expected to make mainstream headlines in 2025, as deepfake detection and AI-based fraud prevention firms line up to…

 

Biometrics starts 2025 with new and increasingly clear roles in the digital world

Biometrics were asked to do more than ever before in 2024, with some use cases, like age assurance, graduating to…

 

World caps landmark year as it aims to define ‘human’ in the context of AI

Proof of Personhood (PoP) is a concept that’s set to enter the mainstream in 2025. Several firms, including Civic, Humanity…

 

2025 deepfake threat predictions from biometrics, cybersecurity insiders

As the year 2025 begins, anti-fraud and cybersecurity companies such as iProov, World and Pindrop are laying out their predictions…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events