Big challenges need big platforms: Ricardo Amper on Incode’s acquisition of AuthenticID

By Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO, Incode Technologies

Every week, I meet teams who are doing everything “right” and still getting burned by identity fraud. The playbook that worked five years ago—combining multiple tools with periodic rule updates and longer re-verification flows—was built for a world of human-paced attacks. Today, AI-powered attacks such as deepfake toolchains spin up faces and voices on demand, and agentic systems probe defenses at machine speed. In this new tempo, the first control surface is authentication, and the only sustainable answer is certainty delivered in milliseconds.

That is the context for bringing AuthenticID into Incode. Big AI challenges require big platforms built on proprietary technology and reinforced by real-world scale. You cannot stop modern identity attacks without both.

Why scale is now a security feature

In biometrics, scale is not a vanity metric; it is the raw material that models need to harden. Rare edge cases only appear at volume. Subtle spoofs are visible when you see millions of sessions across devices, networks, and geographies. In 2024, our combined operations processed over 4.1 billion identity checks across banking, telecom, fintech, marketplaces, transportation, retail, and more. We protect 8 of the top 9 North American telecoms, serve 8 of the top 10 U.S. banks, work with 4 of the top 5 banks in Latin America, and secure 3 of the top 3 global neobanks. At that scale, models learn faster, policies tune faster, and customers get decisions that are both quicker and more accurate.

Why ownership matters now

Integrations can be a practical starting point. Full-stack ownership lets you evolve as threats evolve, without waiting on third parties or accepting opaque tradeoffs. At Incode, we build our core technology in-house: advanced neural networks and visual language models for fraud detection, biometric verification with passive liveness, document authentication, device fingerprinting, and policy orchestration. Ownership gives us three advantages that matter to enterprises:

Speed – ship improvements in days, not quarters.

Consistency – the same decision-making across channels and regions.

Privacy – a privacy-first architecture that minimizes and compartmentalizes data while meeting residency and audit requirements.

AuthenticID brings deep experience running identity programs at scale in regulated, high-volume environments. Together, we can deliver the combination customers keep asking for: proprietary AI where it counts and enterprise execution where it’s critical.

The frontline we intend to harden

GenAI attacks such as deepfakes have turned social engineering into full-stack impersonation. The new reality isn’t just that fakes are convincing—it’s that they are fast and iterative. Attackers can retry with micro‑variations in real time. That means one-time checks and slow manual reviews are no longer enough. The frontline needs layered defenses that see more than a moment in time—signals from face, document, device, and behavior—yet still return a definitive yes or no without slowing legitimate users. Security that adds friction is often bypassed.

Looking ahead: identity for agentic systems

As AI agents negotiate, purchase, and support on our behalf, identity becomes the runtime for digital business. Agents will need to prove that a human is in the loop and that they are authorized to act every time. We believe the path forward is a reusable credential verified once and reused many times across ecosystems, with privacy preserved and audit trails intact. That vision demands both proprietary technology and large-scale validation in the wild. This combination moves us there faster.

Incode is growing because enterprises want certainty without trade-offs—security and speed, accuracy and privacy, scale and simplicity. With AuthenticID, we are building the kind of platform the problem now requires. Big challenges need big platforms. Our job is to make identity decisive, seamless, and reliable—so fraud recedes and growth compounds.

About the author

Ricardo Amper is the founder & CEO of Incode Technologies. He has over 20 years of experience founding and leading companies. Amper has deep expertise in sales, marketing, production and leveraging cutting-edge technology to solve traditional business problems. In 2015, Amper founded Incode in San Francisco.

Article Topics

acquisitions | AuthenticID | biometrics | digital identity | Incode | reusable digital ID