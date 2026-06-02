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Prove expands into privacy-preserving biometrics with hire of Anonybit founder

| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Prove expands into privacy-preserving biometrics with hire of Anonybit founder
 

Prove has appointed Frances Zelazny, founder and former CEO of Anonybit, as general manager of new market innovations to lead development of privacy-preserving biometric and identity assurance products.

The move signals a deeper push into biometrics for Prove, which built its business around carrier-based identity verification and mobile authentication. The company says Zelazny will oversee new biometric and KYC compliance offerings designed to add what it describes as a continuous, privacy-first layer of identity assurance to its platform.

Zelazny is well known in the digital identity and biometrics sector for founding Anonybit, a company focused on decentralized biometric infrastructure. Anonybit developed technology that distributes biometric data across multiple environments rather than storing it in a centralized repository, an approach intended to reduce breach risks while supporting biometric authentication, account recovery and identity lifecycle management.

Biometric Update has previously covered Anonybit’s efforts to advance privacy-preserving biometrics, including the company’s funding rounds, FIDO-certified identity platform and advocacy for decentralized approaches to biometric storage. Prior to Anonybit, Zelazny held leadership roles at BioCatch and L-1 Identity Solutions, now part of Idemia.

The appointment comes as identity providers increasingly look to combine biometrics, behavioral signals, device intelligence and fraud detection technologies to counter deepfakes, synthetic identities and account takeover attacks. Prove says its new biometric capabilities are being developed with select design partners and are expected to reach general availability later this year.

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