Anonybit passwordless decentralized biometric authentication platform certified by FIDO

The end-to-end passwordless authentication platform from Anonybit, Genie, has received FIDO certification, the company announced.

Genie provides a bridge between digital onboarding and user authentication with decentralized biometrics. This allows users to reuse their digital identity, which is trusted across various devices, applications and use cases, Anonybit says. Cryptographic keys are generated according to the FIDO protocol, with the use of decentralized biometrics providing assurance about the identity of the device user.

The company says it is building on the foundation of device-centric authentication to include onboarding, identity binding and recovery.

“One of the main drivers of FIDO has been the promise of once and for all getting rid of passwords, but organizations also need complementary strategies for account enrollment, binding and recovery to protect themselves and their users at every point of the identity lifecycle,” says Frances Zelazny, co-founder and CEO of Anonybit. “By combining the FIDO standard with the Anonybit decentralized biometrics framework, enterprises will be able to close the loop across the identity management lifecycle, provide a better user experience for their customers and reduce fraud with the strongest levels of security and data protection. Think of this as the DeFi for authentication. We are excited to unleash this capability to the market.”

A selfie or other biometric capture method is ingested by the Anonybit system, broken into shards, and the pieces encrypted. They are stored in a decentralized backend to protect the authentication data. This protects the user from data theft and account takeovers, and prevents stolen and synthetic identities from being used to defraud businesses.

Enterprises can also use Anonybit’s FIDO-certified technology with passkeys, with biometrics used for account retrieval and verification.

Fast Company has included Anonybit on its latest Next Big Things in Tech list, meanwhile.

Anonybit picked up SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2013 certifications in September.

