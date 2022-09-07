Anonybit biometric data vault, passwordless infrastructure gain two data security certifications

Anonybit has completed a pair of data security certifications to show third-party industry validation for its enterprise-grade protections for biometrics and other data stored in the company’s system.

The certifications are for the SOC (Service Organization Control) 2 Type II standard, also known as SSAE 18, and International Organization for Standardization 27001:2013 information security management standard.

SOC 2 Type II sets a standard for the internal controls used by cloud service providers to safeguard customer data. ISO 27001:2013 is the standard for information security management and continual improvement.

Prescient Assurance conducted the audits for the two certifications.

Together, they provide trust that the requirements of data protection laws from the EU’s GDPR to California’s CCPA can be met by Anonybit. The company says more trust and transparency into service providers’ operations are necessary, particularly in light of the constant increase in data collected for verification and compliance purposes.

“Completing both SOC 2 and ISO27001 certifications reinforces Anonybit’s ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the Anonybit platform,” says Frances Zelazny, co-founder and CEO of Anonybit. “In addition to our commitment to privacy, our customers can feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance.”

Anonybit provides decentralized data infrastructure as the underlying framework for end-to-end passwordless authentication with biometrics, and for a decentralized data vault for protecting biometrics and all other forms of personally identifiable information, as Zelazny explained to Biometric Update in an interview earlier this year.

The company has also been partnering up with leading biometrics providers, with Rank One the most recent example.

Article Topics

Anonybit | biometrics | certification | cybersecurity | data protection | ISO standards | standards