Miaxis fingerprint biometrics pass iBeta Level 1 PAD evaluation

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Miaxis Biometrics’ fingerprint recognition system has met ISO/IEC 30107-3 compliance for biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) evaluations by iBeta Quality Assurance’s Level 1.

Level 1 PAD testing simulates basic presentation attacks using cooperative subjects who provide high-quality biometric samples, including photos and videos. Each test cycle alternated one bona fide presentation with three artefact attempts, totaling 150 presentation attacks and 50 genuine interactions per species, or until eight hours of testing elapsed.

The evaluation was conducted under iBeta’s accredited testing program on Miaxis’ fingerprint liveness detection software installed on the company’s proprietary SM-93s scanner and connected to a Windows 11 PC.

The evaluation ran from September 9 to September 19, 2025, and focused on detecting spoofing attempts using simple, readily available materials. The system’s responses were displayed in real time on the test interface, with “RealFinger” indicating successful authentication and “FakeFinger” flagging failed spoof attempts.

Across 900 presentation attacks, the Miaxis system recorded an Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) of 0 percent, the confirmation letter from iBeta states, meaning no spoofing attempts were successful. The Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) was also measured and is detailed in the final report.

Tests to confirm compliance with the international standard for biometric presentation attack detection have increased in number in recent years, and reached an all-time high last year.

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

