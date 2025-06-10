FB pixel

Biometric PAD testing reaches record numbers

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Biometric PAD testing reaches record numbers
 

Tests to confirm compliance with the international standard for biometric presentation attack detection have increased in number in recent years, and reached an all-time high last year.

iBeta Quality Assurance recently reached 100 biometrics providers confirmed compliant to the ISO/IEC 30107 standard for PAD, by AxonLabs’ count.

There were 46 confirmation letters to 36 PAD providers published in 2024, marking a significant increase from the previous high of 35 in a year, set in 2022. Of the 46 passed tests, 16 were for Level 2, 5 above the previous high set in 2021 and matched in 2023.

There are many familiar biometrics providers among those passing PAD tests, including Idemia, Thales, Veridas and Veriff from Europe, SenseTime, Tencent and Suprema from Asia. An increase in the PAD evaluations of Asia-based biometrics providers was noted by Biometric Update last year, and that trend continued throughout 2024, with half of the companies receiving compliance confirmation based in the region. Singapore-based rideshare platform Grab and ecommerce platform Shopee are notable as business for which biometrics is not part of their core.

BixeLab, Ingenium, Fime, CLR Labs, TÜViT and the Swiss Center for Biometrics Research and Testing (SCBRT) within the Idiap Research Institute are among the world’s few other labs accredited for ISO 30107 testing.

The “2025 Face Liveness Market Analysis & Buyer’s Guide” from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence features explanations of the importance of PAD compliance evaluations and insights from leading biometrics testing labs around the world. One of the insights they shared is that the results of tests performed more than a few years ago may become stale and unhelpful to business that must rely on their effectiveness.

But renewals do not yet appear to be on the agenda for liveness providers, with no renewals publicly announced of an identical system previously confirmed PAD standard-compliant. The majority of tests have been performed within the past five years, however, so PAD compliance confirmation renewals may be a future development to watch for.

Despite the growing prominence of the PAD tests and their status as table stakes for many implementations, a few misconceptions persist. Among them, the incorrect impression that passing the test earns the provider “certification.”

Evaluations beyond ISO

Most of the liveness detection technologies referred to above are for face biometrics, but spoof attacks and therefore PAD testing can include any modality.

Union Biometrics has announced that its biometric authentication terminal, UBio-X LiveGuard, has passed a test of fingerprint spoof protection by the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA). The company has been awarded first-class certification for the PAD system, according to the announcement.

And the test of liveness detection as track three in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS’s) Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration (RIVTD) provides a snapshot of the state of the art.

Aware has revealed that it was one of the vendors submitting a passive PAD system to RIVTD, and says that it scored best-in-class performance.

FIDO biometrics testing also includes a PAD component.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

2025 is the year of adaptive fraud prevention, say experts

In horror movie terms, fraud is a shapeshifting monster. In the era of easily accessible generative AI tools, fraud morphs…

 

ICE advances sole source deal with Palantir for new surveillance backbone

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to move forward with a sole-source contract to Palantir Technologies for the…

 

Au10tix launches authenticity check tool for non-ID documents

Au10tix has launched a new capability to its identity verification product suite to detect forged, altered or synthetic non-ID documents…

 

Sri Lanka to work on digital ID sandbox after SL-UDI RFP by India

The Government of India can release a request for proposals, by the Inter-Government Memorandum of Understanding for the Sri Lanka…

 

Guinea-Bissau deploys efforts to digitize birth registration, national ID systems

Considerable efforts are underway to ensure the complete digitization, integration and modernization of the civil registration and national ID systems…

 

PNG finalizes DPI policy draft, plans last digital ID consultation for July

The government of Papua New Guinea (PNG) has announced the completion of a draft policy that lays out a clear…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events