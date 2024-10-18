Accura Scan unveils no/low-code platform to streamline biometric identity verification

Accura Scan has introduced a new no/low-code automated biometric identification platform aimed at improving how organizations handle ID verification.

The company, known for its digital Know Your Customer (KYC) and biometric verification tools, note that its ABIS solution allows businesses to implement verification systems without necessarily needing advanced technical skills. This is particularly targeted at industries with regulatory requirements, such as banking, insurance, and telecommunications

The ID verification platform includes tools to extract data from identity documents including Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Machine Readable Zone (MRZ), and Near Field Communication (NFC) verification, as well as document liveness technology. The solution also uses facial recognition to confirm that the person presenting an ID is its legitimate owner and an iBeta level 2 compliant liveness detection system, launched last week, to ensure the individual being verified is physically present, with the aim of guarding against fraudulent attempts using photos or videos..

Accura Scan reports that its latest algorithm has demonstrated high biometric accuracy across all categories in testing conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The ABIS platform also offers contactless fingerprint verification, and a video verification process overseen by an agent.

Accura Scan says that ABIS reduces the risk of identity theft and fraud, and is also compliant with international data protection regulations.

In August this year, the company introduced its document liveness check system, and a month later, developed security frameworks designed to safeguard against camera injection attacks.

