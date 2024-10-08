Accura Scan launches ID document liveness software for enhanced fraud protection

Accura Scan has introduced identity document liveness, or physical presence checking software to protect biometric identity verification and KYC processes against a range of spoof attacks and fraud methods.

The new ID Liveness check software ensures the legitimacy of a range of ID documents, including passports, driver’s licenses and other government-issued IDs. It also integrates with Accura Scan’s technology for ID scanning with OCR, MRZ and NFC scanning, face biometrics and presentation attack detection and optical fingerprint biometrics.

Attacks with device screens, printed materials, videos and deepfakes can be detected by Accura Scan’s software, according to the announcement, quickly, securely and accurately.

The capability is offered under three different license options for unlimited usage, from a “startup package” to a premium offering that includes Accura Scan’s biometric liveness checking, white labeling and customization, free upgrades and maintenance, and reselling rights.

Accura Scan says its ID Liveness Check solution reduces the risk of fraud, but also improves user experience by integrating ID scanning with liveness and face verification for an efficient verification process. It is also cost-effective and helps businesses comply with regulatory requirements, according to the announcement.

The software can be used in account opening, age verification, investor verification and customer onboarding in a variety of industries, including banking and finance, gaming, dating, telecommunications, travel, insurance and hospitality.

The company emphasizes that it complies with GDPR and has passed an iBeta Level 2 compliance test for biometric presentation attack detection.

