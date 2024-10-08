FB pixel

Accura Scan launches ID document liveness software for enhanced fraud protection

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Accura Scan launches ID document liveness software for enhanced fraud protection
 

Accura Scan has introduced identity document liveness, or physical presence checking software to protect biometric identity verification and KYC processes against a range of spoof attacks and fraud methods.

The new ID Liveness check software ensures the legitimacy of a range of ID documents, including passports, driver’s licenses and other government-issued IDs. It also integrates with Accura Scan’s technology for ID scanning with OCR, MRZ and NFC scanning, face biometrics and presentation attack detection and optical fingerprint biometrics.

Attacks with device screens, printed materials, videos and deepfakes can be detected by Accura Scan’s software, according to the announcement, quickly, securely and accurately.

The capability is offered under three different license options for unlimited usage, from a “startup package” to a premium offering that includes Accura Scan’s biometric liveness checking, white labeling and customization, free upgrades and maintenance, and reselling rights.

Accura Scan says its ID Liveness Check solution reduces the risk of fraud, but also improves user experience by integrating ID scanning with liveness and face verification for an efficient verification process. It is also cost-effective and helps businesses comply with regulatory requirements, according to the announcement.

The software can be used in account opening, age verification, investor verification and customer onboarding in a variety of industries, including banking and finance, gaming, dating, telecommunications, travel, insurance and hospitality.

The company emphasizes that it complies with GDPR and has passed an iBeta Level 2 compliance test for biometric presentation attack detection.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ChatGPT can recognize ‘facial identities,’ perform age estimation: research

The large language model (LLM) ChatGPT “recognizes facial identities and differentiates between two facial images with considerable accuracy,” according to…

 

NIST seeks input, awards contract to hone digital identity guidance

A U.S. government body is seeking feedback on how attribute validation services (AVS) should work as part of its broader…

 

Nigeria incorporating contactless fingerprints for online passport renewal

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it will soon enter an era where the application process for renewing passports will…

 

Fiji sets 3-year timeline for National Digital ID project

Fiji has hosted a workshop for its National Digital ID Project leading to a timeframe being established for completion of…

 

Texas DPS solicits contractor to maintain biometric ID services

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a Request for Offers (RFO) for a contract to maintain its Multimodal…

 

Border surveillance technology under scrutiny in Greece

While Greece builds its reputation as the hotbed for Europe’s border surveillance technologies, its lack of transparency continues to cause…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events