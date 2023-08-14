Accura Scan passes iBeta biometric liveness test, announces free checks for startups

India-based authentication company Accura Scan has passed the Level 2 biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) iBeta Quality Assurance test. To celebrate, it is offering all startups some of its products for free.

By passing the assessment, Accura Scan obtained the ISO 30107-03 standard which measures a biometric system’s false acceptance rate (FAR) and false rejection rate (FRR) at the point of presentation. The company’s FAR score was 0 percent, making it the only firm in India, Singapore, Asia Pacific and Middle East regions to have reached this level, according to the announcement.

“Obtaining the ISO 30107-03 standard after passing the rigorous iBeta Level 2 test demonstrates the quality and effectiveness of our solutions against spoofing attacks,” the company’s CEO and founder Yasin Patel says in an announcement.

Level 2 PAD tests assess the technology’s effectiveness against sophisticated 3D masks and digital images.

The Mumbai-headquartered startup also says it is giving away its Identity Verification & Digital KYC Suite products for free to startups. More established companies would be offered different modules at a special price of US$5,000 a year.

In July, Accura Scan began offering its NFC Verification SDK for free to its customers after launching an NFC scanning feature for biometric passports.

During the past years, the company has been working across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, including clients such as NEC Payments Bahrain, the Gulf Bank of Kuwait and Ahli Bank Qatar. In March, it sealed a deal for its 3D selfie biometrics with Danube Properties, one of the largest real estate developers in the United Arab Emirates.

It has registered entities in Singapore, the EU, the UK and the U.S. and is hoping to make headway in these markets next.

Article Topics

Accura Scan | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | certification | iBeta | ISO standards | presentation attack detection