Accura Scan offers partners free NFC scanning for biometric passports, IDs

Accura Scan has launched an NFC scanning feature for biometric passports to improve the security and accuracy of identity verification.

The NFC Verification feature enables users to read biometrics and biographic details like name, date of birth and nationality from chips embedded in passports. Accura Scan can compare the data with printed information and the user’s selfie biometrics to verify the passport’s authenticity and validity in real time, according to the announcement.

The software can read any biometric passport compliant with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards by tapping an NFC-enabled smartphone and following on-screen instructions. The user experience, Accura Scan says, is fast and seamless.

Accura Scan will offer its NFC Verification SDK to its customers for free, says the company’s director of sales and marketing, Reza Writer.

“We are proud to introduce our NFC Verification feature for biometric passports, which is a game-changer in the identity verification industry,” says Accura Scan CEO Yasin Patel. “This feature will enable our clients to offer a more secure, accurate, and convenient way of verifying their customers’ identities, while complying with the growing regulations around the globe. Our NFC Verification feature is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering digital identity verification and KYC solutions.”

Accura Scan’s ID scanning, biometric and liveness detection technologies are intended for integration into existing systems for identity verification, such as for KYC checks. In addition to passports, the new capability can be used to scan chips in national digital ID cards and other chip-enabled ID documents.

The company also recently updated its portfolio with OCR support for Chinese, Japanese and Korean scripts.

