Accura Scan updates OCR to read Chinese, Japanese and Korean IDs

Mumbai-based authentication firm Accura Scan has updated its optical character recognition (OCR) software development kit (SDK) to introduce support for Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

According to the company, adding support for the three languages will enable it to reach millions of potential customers across Asia and elsewhere.

Accura Scan says in an announcement that OCR technology has traditionally struggled with recognizing non-Latin scripts. The firm said it addressed these issues by leveraging advanced algorithms capable of accurately recognizing and extracting text from these languages.

The OCR SDK supports text extraction from a number of documents, including passports, ID cards, driver’s licenses, bank statements, and invoices, among others. The feature is particularly valuable for businesses processing large volumes of documents, the company explains.

Accura Scan’s SDK also performs face biometric and liveness checks for an additional layer of security and fraud prevention.

Further, the development kit enables the creation of software for a number of operating systems (Android, iOS), frameworks (Cordova, React Native, Flutter, Xamarin) and web platforms for easy integration. The software is deployed on-premises, and data from IDs is processed offline for strong data security, according to the announcement.

The SDK also reportedly complies with various regulations around the globe, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Know Your Customer (KYC), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML).

Accura Scan offers the SDK to developers with a free trial through its developer dashboard.

The new language support capabilities come weeks after Accura Scan announced it is providing its 3D selfie biometrics for customer and investor registration by Danube Properties in the United Arab Emirates.

