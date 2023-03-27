Standards compliance by biometric tools bring partnerships and awards

New biometrics use cases by established security providers are acquiring standards certification, as demand surges internationally for safe, trustworthy biometric authentication tools.

Princeton Identity Inc. has announced that its Iris-on-the-Move ID authentication technology has been adopted by Consolidated Edison Inc (Con Edison), the electrical power firm started by Thomas Edison, which now services over ten million people in New York state. The energy company operates properties that are subject to the Federal Energy Commission’s Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Standards, which Iris-on-the-Move complies with.

As explained in a case study, Con Edison required a touchless biometric solution that meets CIP’s rigorous standards for multi-factor authentication.

“The high-security requirements of the utility sector, as dictated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, make Iris-on-the-Move an ideal solution for identity verification and authentication,” said Bobby Varma, CEO and co-founder of Princeton Identity. “It combines unparalleled accuracy with a seamless, touchless user experience that satisfies the needs of all stakeholders.”

Accura Scan in line with GDPR

At the DigiBank Summit in Nairobi, Mumbai-based Accura Scan received an award for Excellence in Digital Leadership, for providing Know Your Customer (KYC), identity verification and customer onboarding platforms that prioritize security and compliance, according to a company blog post.

Accura Scan complies with international standards including ISO97001, ISO27018, and Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT). Respectively, the standards address quality management systems (QMS); the protection of personally identifiable information (PII) in public cloud computing environments; and vulnerability assessment and penetration testing (VAPT).

Accura Scan says its technology also complies with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“We are honoured to receive this award, which is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and secure digital solutions to our clients,” says Reza Writer, director of sales and marketing at Accura Scan.

