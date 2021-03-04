Princeton Identity launches customized touchless biometric access control solution with Future Trend

Princeton Identity (PI) has announced a partnership with United Arab Emirates-based Future Trend to introduce an innovative contactless biometric solution for staff time and attendance tracking and access control.

The new system, which leverages PI’s facial and iris recognition for personalized experience, is an integration of biometric devices with temperature sensors, and cloud-based platform with advanced Human Resources (HR) management capabilities.

The customized system is currently available only for the Middle East region, but plans are underway to make it available around the globe, PI said in its announcement.

PI’s Access200 products ensure a fast, secure identification and access for healthy individuals. The contactless reader recognizes a person’s iris biometrics in less than two seconds indoors and outdoors thanks to its patented iris-on-the-move (IOM) technology, which also enables iris reading through glasses and despite masks.

The biometric solution connects to a centralized HR platform to provide detailed reports on certain employee transactions as their activities can be tracked in real time and on multiple sites, the company says. This is possible thanks to the system’s integration with Future Trend’s Obo Milenio software, which helps eliminate the need for timecards, reduces administrative costs related to payrolls, and provides a mechanism to fight time fraud.

“The collaboration with Future Trend leverages biometric technology to create a seamless experience for employees as they navigate their day-to-day activities while allowing companies to capture critical HR data,” said PI CEO Bobby Varma.

“It is part of our vision to expand to expand the role of biometrics beyond access control into broader customized solutions for employees, visitors and other stakeholders across all industries,” she went on, adding that the new system which merges security, customer experience and personalization underscores the “evolution of their company for the modern workplace.”

Princeton Identity also upgraded its Access200 product family with card readers and support for OSDP communication in February.

