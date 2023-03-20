Selfie biometrics for KYC expanding in Pakistan, Thailand, and Colombia

Aware is now providing biometric authentication to one of the leading banks in Pakistan through a partnership with mobile data capture and insights provider Anyline. The deal is one among several expanding the scope of selfie biometrics and KYC checks, with VerifyMe Nigeria and Regula each forming new partnerships, and customer wins unveiled by Accura Scan, Sumsub and Onfido.

A bank described as one of Pakistan’s largest will use Aware’s Knomi for identity verification during digital know your customer checks. Selfie biometrics prove the liveness of the person and matches them to their ID document, allowing the bank to onboard customers to open new accounts remotely.

“Our ongoing partnership with Anyline, and our collaboration to serve this bank, will help expand positioning for Aware in the Middle Eastern market,” says Craig Herman, Aware’s chief revenue officer. “Banking, one of the most regulated industries, relies on authentication solutions delivering the utmost in security and customer convenience. Biometrics are big enabler of this, and we feel Knomi is the perfect complement to Anyline’s mobile data capture capabilities for identity verification.”

Anyline is an Austria-based company founded in 2013.

Face biometrics will soon be required for more transactions in Thailand, meanwhile, with the Bank of Thailand setting a June deadline for increased biometric security checks, the Bangkok Post reports.

Digital transfers and changes to credit transfer amounts of more than 50,000 baht (roughly US$1,460), and transfers totalling more than 200,000 baht in a day will trigger a mandatory face biometric authentication, under the new rules. Face biometrics are already collected by Thai banks for some transfers on mobile apps.

Face biometric checks could eventually be expanded to cover deposits and withdrawals as well, according to a central bank official.

Face biometrics are also being tested in banks at ATMs and in mobile apps by Colombian banks, according to the Banking Association and Financial Institutions of Colombia (Asobancaria).

Infobae reports that biometrics will allow the country’s financial institutions to reduce identity theft and bank fraud through digital ID checks. Colombia’s National Registry of Civil Status says that 1.8 million people in the country have signed up for digital IDs, and 10 million could be issued by the end of this year.

Partnerships

VerifyMe Nigeria has partnered with Lagos-based e-signature and online notary service provider ToNote to reduce turnaround time for KYC and due diligence checks.

The partners say in a LinkedIn announcement that the deal will save time in closing transactions while reducing the risk of forgery.

ToNote operates in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and the U.S.

Similarly, Portugal-based Biometrid, which provides multimodal biometrics for identity verification and onboarding, is using the Regula Document Reader SDK to enable it to process a large number of international ID documents.

Biometrid provides its technology through a no-code software solution, and provides KYC compliance, remote contract subscriptions, and authentication for access to secure areas to more than 100 clients, Regula says in a case study.

Regula’s technology replaced a legacy document-scanning provider to enable Biometrid to scale internationally.

Customer wins

Accura Scan is providing its 3D selfie biometrics for fast and seamless customer and investor registration by Danube Properties in the United Arab Emirates, one of the country’s largest real estate developers.

The real estate developer integrated Accura Scan’s technology with its existing processes to scan the ID documents of customer and investors and extract the details required for their registration, according to a company announcement.

The deployment of Sumsub’s identity verification technology for KYC and AML checks has cut the verification time for customers of electric car-sharing company Eloop from 24 hours to 95 seconds.

The Austria-based car-sharing provider utilizes Sumsub for verification of phones, driver’s licenses, face biometrics and liveness.

Telenet subsidiary Base is expanding its use of Onfido biometric from in-store identity verification to remote KYC checks for product and service access, the companies announced.

Telecom customers can use Onfido’s Real Identity Platform with the MY BASE mobile application to complete applications the comply with KYC and AML regulations.

