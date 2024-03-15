US wants migrants’ papers or face scan to travel

According to a news wire report, migrants trying to board a domestic flight in the U.S. have to submit to a facial biometric scan if they don’t have a passport.

The Associated Press says that migrants this week faced a biometric check when trying to board flights out of the region. It is not clear if the new procedure is in place elsewhere or, in fact, when the South Texas change was implemented.

As of now, anyone identified as a migrant must show their papers to travel. If they can’t or refused to comply, they must be biometrically scanned. If they refuse, they must exit the airport, according to the AP.

Face biometrics are matched against ID records held by the Department of Homeland Security.

In an unrelated travel development, a prototype self-service screening program has been opened 1,500 miles away from South Texas, in Las Vegas.

Harry Reid International Airport is the site of the experiment designed to minimize the assistance air travelers need on the way to boarding departing flights. Biometric scanning is not involved in the prototype.

The scanning done will be for dangerous and harmful items and materials. Participation is limited to PreCheck subscribers who volunteer.

