Accura Scan reports strong face biometric accuracy results across NIST categories

Accura Scan says the biometric accuracy results for its newest algorithm across all categories in testing by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology show the company is solidifying a leadership position in facial recognition.

The company submitted a new version of its face biometrics algorithm to NIST’S Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) 1:1 in December.

The “accurascan-003” algorithm was found among the top 40 most accurate in the world in the mugshot at or above 12 years and border categories out of 560 algorithms entered as of the February 22 update. It was in the top 50 in the mugshot category, the top 60 in the visa yaw at or greater than 45 degrees and border-kiosk categories, sixty-third in the visa and seventy-seventh in the visa-border categories.

Accura Scan’s NIST evaluation result, along with liveness detection confirmed compliant with the ISO/IEC 30107 standard Level 2 in testing by iBeta, makes it unique among developers from the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and North Africa (MENA), according to the announcement.

The strong results across all datasets also indicate the effectiveness of Accura Scan’s biometric technology for identity verification and authentication in government, corporate and civil applications, including image checks for visas, deduplication checks on passport photographs, and customer onboarding to crypto and fintech platforms.

NIST’s February 22 update also notably shows UAE-based Recognito had the highest accuracy for the visa-border category, and top-5 results in the visa and mugshot categories. An algorithm submitted in January by Kazakhstani startup QazSmartVision.AI scored the most accurate result in the border-kiosk category, and several other strong false-match rates.

