SAFR aces biometric PAD standard compliance test by iBeta

SAFR’s biometric liveness detection has passed a test by iBeta Quality Assurance for international standard compliance with flying colors, according to a company announcement.

The SAFR SCAN solution’s presentation attack detection (PAD) was found compliant with ISO/IEC 30107-3 with a Level 1 test in which it scored an Imposter Attack Presentation Accept Rate (IAPAR) of 0 percent, stopping all spoof attacks and also scoring a 0 percent false non-match rate (FNMR) for bona fide comparisons.

The market for biometric face liveness detection will grow rapidly to surpass $250 million in annual revenue by 2027, according to the 2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyers Guide released this week by Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence. The report includes input from accredited biometrics testing laboratories including iBeta.

“Presentation attacks are the single biggest security threat to face-based access control devices,” says Brad Donaldson, VP of computer vision at SAFR from RealNetworks. “Detecting sophisticated attempts to spoof these devices using both 3D and 2D liveness technologies is what differentiates SAFR SCAN from other devices.”

SAFR says the SCAN solution, which is made up of a face biometrics scanner integrated with software including its liveness detection, can authenticate up to 30 people per minute.

The RealNetworks subsidiary appointed Charisse Jacques as President in October to leverage her expertise in applying AI to the needs of the company’s access control and security customers.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometric testing | biometrics | face biometrics | iBeta | passive facial liveness | presentation attack detection | SAFR