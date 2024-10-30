SAFR, Idex, ID-Pal name senior executives, board members for next phases

A new president, a C-level executive and a board member have been appointed by SAFR, Idex Biometrics and ID-Pal, respectively, as each tackles a new phase in its business development.

SAFR brings in Charisse Jacques as President

SAFR from RealNetworks has a new President, appointing Charisse Jacques to lead the company’s mission of improving security and operational efficiency with live video applications and biometrics for authentication and access control.

Jacques’ previous roles include experience with artificial intelligence and software-as-a-service for retail applications.

RealNetworks CEO and Founder Rob Glaser praised Jacques’ “impeccable track record of achievement and excellence in applying AI to address important customer needs.” He says Jacques will “lead SAFR in the next phase of its growth delivering compelling solutions for access control and security customers.”

Idex appoints CFO

Kristian Flaten is taking over as Idex Biometrics’ chief financial officer, an appointment which he notes comes at a “pivotal time of the company’s growth journey.”

New Idex CEO Catharina Eklof called Flaten’s appointment “an important step in the business transformation” of the company.

Flaten brings 25 years of financial leadership experience, according to the announcement, including as a CFO and working in Asian growth markets, a priority for Idex. His experience includes corporate finance, debt financing and business development in growth-stage companies, Idex says. He takes over the position from John Kurtzweil, who remains an advisor to Idex.

ID-Pal adds to board

ID-Pal has appointed Ergo Co-founder John Purdy to its board of directors as an independent non-executive director.

Ergo is a 30-year-old, 200-million-euro (US$217 million) IT services provider with 750 employees.

ID-Pal says his experience and strategic insight will be important for guiding the company through its international expansion phase.

“His track record of building and scaling successful technology companies aligns with our trajectory,” says ID-Pal CEO and Founder Colum Lyons.

