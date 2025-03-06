FB pixel

Face liveness detection market to reach $250M by 2027

Report from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence breaks down market
| Chris Burt
The global face biometric liveness detection market will grow to surpass US$250 million dollars by 2027, according to the new 2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyers Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

Businesses in heavily regulated sectors are leading a surge in adoption of liveness detection to protect against spoof attacks on face biometric systems. These businesses often struggle, however, to differentiate between competitors in a growing and rapidly evolving market.

This 53-page market analysis explains the key concepts in facial liveness detection, presents commercially available options and provides examples of real-world deployments of face liveness detection technology in the report. Interviews with accredited independent testing laboratories provide insight into relevant standards and how organizations can be confidant in the technology they select.

The report provides a guide for buyers on what to look for in a face liveness detection supplier and identifies baseline criteria for measuring whether a face liveness detection solution is suitable. 20 Pioneers of face liveness detection are identified, including Aware, BioID, CyberLink, Daon, FaceTec, ID R&D, Idemia, IDVerse, Incode, iProov, Jumio, Mobai, Onfido, Paravision, ROC, Socure, trinamiX, Veridas, Yoti and Youverse.

The report is the first initiative in a strategic partnership between Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence to produce analytical market reports stakeholders can use to make informed strategy, product and technology procurement choices.

Strategic partners to publish report series

The 2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyers Guide will be followed by a report on the UK age assurance market as part of a series of analytical market reports stakeholders can use to make informed strategy, product and technology procurement choices.

UK-based Goode Intelligence is the world’s leading independent biometrics market analyst and consulting firm. Canada-based Biometric Update is the world’s leading source for daily news, opinion and insight into biometrics and digital identity.

“This partnership with Biometric Update marks an exciting new chapter for both companies,” says Alan Goode, CEO and chief analyst of Goode Intelligence. “By partnering on selected analytical reports with Biometric Update we will be able to combine our resources to produce market-ready studies that can be used by our customers.”

Reports produced by the partnership are based on analysis of recent transactions and trends in the biometrics market, reviews of the regulatory, standards-development and competitive landscapes, and feedback from key insiders in each given area of focus.

