FB pixel

Veriff passes Level 2 biometric PAD evaluation from iBeta

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Veriff passes Level 2 biometric PAD evaluation from iBeta
 

Veriff has completed the ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 Compliance evaluation for biometric passive liveness detection by iBeta.

The Estonia-based company notes that the notice of compliance serves as independent confirmation that Veriff’s biometric security measures meet rigorous industry standards.

These tests are put in place to assess a biometric system’s ability to differentiate between a real person and fraudulent representations, such as tests with realistic dolls and 3D masks made of resin, latex, and silicone, and faces synthesized by digital imaging.

Geo Jolly, lead product manager at Veriff, emphasizes the significance of this development: “We are proud of the latest developments in our machine learning models to enhance liveness detection performance.

“Through continuous innovation, we have strengthened our ability to analyze biometric information, such as facial features, to verify real-time user presence and detect biometric attacks more effectively,” Jolly says. “These improvements also reduce the risk of falsely approving fraudulent biometric data, reinforcing our commitment to security and accuracy.”

iBeta’s evaluation found no unauthorized access during testing, with a 0 percent Imposter Attack Presentation Accept Rate (IAPAR). The tests were conducted in accordance with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard, which outlines methods for assessing a biometric system’s resistance to spoofing attempts.

Additionally, the testing was carried out under a contract specifying the use of mid-level spoofing techniques to create artifacts mimicking genuine biometrics for the presentation attack. The test subjects were cooperative, meaning they willingly provided all necessary biometric samples, including high-quality facial biometrics. Each Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) test per Presentation Attack Instrument (PAI) was conducted within a 24-hour time limit.

Recently, Veriff announced updates to its biometric authentication system in a bid to improve user experience, strengthen security, and provide more streamlined identity verification. According to the company, these updates are designed to prevent unauthorized access and account takeovers, among other capabilities.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Prove launches user verification tool with Uber as first client

A new identity verification offering, Prove Verified Users, has been announced to enhance security across digital marketplaces. Its introduction by…

 

BixeLab highlights need for proactive security measures in ID fraud update

Real-time face swapping has been found among romance scams being perpetrated from Nigeria, and is described in the latest I.D….

 

ICE to award contract to field more NEC fingerprint capture devices

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) intends to award a firm fixed price delivery order under the First Source II…

 

Outdated biometric liveness tests create ‘false sense of security,’ FaceTec argues

Biometrics are replacing legacy knowledge-based authentication for remote and unsupervised authentication scenarios. But the latest liveness detection report from FaceTec…

 

Instagram tightens rules for teens with Yoti age estimation

Tightening regulations and clenching fists around age verification for social media have prompted Instagram to introduce a new account category…

 

France, Germany, Netherlands not ready for EES: report

The European Union’s upcoming biometric border scheme is likely to face more delays. France, Germany and the Netherlands have written…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events