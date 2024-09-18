Veriff passes Level 2 biometric PAD evaluation from iBeta

Veriff has completed the ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 Compliance evaluation for biometric passive liveness detection by iBeta.

The Estonia-based company notes that the notice of compliance serves as independent confirmation that Veriff’s biometric security measures meet rigorous industry standards.

These tests are put in place to assess a biometric system’s ability to differentiate between a real person and fraudulent representations, such as tests with realistic dolls and 3D masks made of resin, latex, and silicone, and faces synthesized by digital imaging.

Geo Jolly, lead product manager at Veriff, emphasizes the significance of this development: “We are proud of the latest developments in our machine learning models to enhance liveness detection performance.

“Through continuous innovation, we have strengthened our ability to analyze biometric information, such as facial features, to verify real-time user presence and detect biometric attacks more effectively,” Jolly says. “These improvements also reduce the risk of falsely approving fraudulent biometric data, reinforcing our commitment to security and accuracy.”

iBeta’s evaluation found no unauthorized access during testing, with a 0 percent Imposter Attack Presentation Accept Rate (IAPAR). The tests were conducted in accordance with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard, which outlines methods for assessing a biometric system’s resistance to spoofing attempts.

Additionally, the testing was carried out under a contract specifying the use of mid-level spoofing techniques to create artifacts mimicking genuine biometrics for the presentation attack. The test subjects were cooperative, meaning they willingly provided all necessary biometric samples, including high-quality facial biometrics. Each Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) test per Presentation Attack Instrument (PAI) was conducted within a 24-hour time limit.

Recently, Veriff announced updates to its biometric authentication system in a bid to improve user experience, strengthen security, and provide more streamlined identity verification. According to the company, these updates are designed to prevent unauthorized access and account takeovers, among other capabilities.

