FB pixel

Veriff enhances biometric security, Nametag and Tines partner amid rising ATOs

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Veriff enhances biometric security, Nametag and Tines partner amid rising ATOs
 

Account Takeover Fraud (ATO) has become an increasing concern, with fraudsters using techniques to target both individuals and businesses. According to Veriff’s fraud industry pulse survey 2024, nearly 78 percent of U.S. decision-makers have observed a rise in AI-driven fraudulent attacks over the past year. Accordingly Veriff has unveiled a product update, and Nametag and Tines a new partnership, each offering advanced account protection.

Veriff has updated its biometric authentication product offering, with the aim of improving user experience, security, and offering more seamless identity assurance. These updates prevent unauthorized access and account takeovers, the company says, among various other use cases.

“User authentication can be a cumbersome process, with some fintech customers completing an average of five different authentication sessions, which introduces friction and negatively impacts the experience,” says Hubert Behaghel, Veriff CTO.

“We’ve augmented our biometric authentication solution to make it more efficient, user-centric and secure. Our solution adapts to individual user behaviors, ensuring authentication for the users themselves rather than just a session. This level of biometric authentication is one step forward on our journey to one reusable digital identity.”

The company’s latest update includes advanced fraud checks, liveness detection, and anti-spoofing capabilities to thwart unauthorized access and account takeovers.

It also includes image resolution for better face-matching accuracy and improved detail capture in biometric templates.

Nametag identity verification integrated with Tines’ workflows

Elsewhere, Nametag announced a new partnership with Tines, a workflow automation company, to integrate its identity verification (IDV) technology into Tines’ security workflow automation platform. They aim to offer advanced ID verification capabilities to cybersecurity and IT teams globally to keep malicious actors from impersonating real users and bypassing traditional authentication factors.

The partnership comes as Tines secures $50 million in new funding to expand its platform beyond traditional security teams. Nametag’s automated identity verification software, combined with Tines’ drag-and-drop workflow automation tools, are designed to enable drag-and-drop automation and self-service account recovery, the partners say.

“The Nametag-Tines partnership is breaking new ground in combining artificial intelligence with workflow automation for advanced account protection,” says Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “Together, Tines and Nametag are giving security and IT teams powerful new AI tools to protect their organizations, streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve experiences for legitimate users.”

The technology uses artificial intelligence and cryptography to counteract threats such as AI-generated deepfakes and digital attacks. Additionally, verification can be completed using a mobile phone and a government-issued photo ID, without the need for additional app downloads, the company claims.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Yoti, iProov and Blair Institute tell governments to increase digital ID support

UK Member of Parliament Peter Kyle, the new Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, is getting a lot…

 

UK faces down threat of deepfakes that demean, defraud, disinform

New research from Ofcom reveals just how prevalent deepfakes have become in the UK and beyond. According to the online…

 

Kenyan high court pauses national digital ID for third time in 4 years

Kenya’s digital identity rollout has been paused by the country’s high court again, pending the outcome of a constitutional challenge….

 

Strengthening biometrics to fight against sophisticated payments fraud

By Tim Brown, Global Identity Officer at Prove Biometrics have become a part of consumers’ everyday lives. Long celebrated for…

 

Eswatini urged to digitize national ID system with regard for privacy, security risks

Activating the digital dimension of the Eswatini national identification system will bring along important socio-economic benefits, but this has to…

 

Biometric data privacy lawsuit against Amazon, Starbucks mostly thrown out

A lawsuit against a pair of retail titans in New York City over alleged violations of biometric data protection rules…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events