Persona, Incode, Veratad join k-ID’s OpenAge initiative for reusable age checks

The OpenAge Initiative, the reusable age check system launched in November 2025 under the leadership of Singapore-based compliance firm k-ID, continues to attract new members in the biometrics and age assurance space. Persona, Incode and Veratad are the latest companies to join the network of platforms, identity providers and trust infrastructure firms that have come on board with OpenAge’s FIDO passkey-based its age-verification credential, the AgeKey.

The news comes on the heels of a late December 2025 announcement that Meta and Socure have joined the initiative. A release says OpenAge has also won the support of the Free Speech Coalition (FSC), which represents companies in the adult content industry.

The momentum reflects broad interest in reusable age assurance credentials. Reusable age credentials allow individuals to verify their age once, using approved methods such as biometric facial age estimation (FAE) or credit card checks, then reuse that verification across channels.

In OpenAge’s case, the initial verification from a participating provider will work as an age signal across services that accept AgeKeys. The system adheres to open standards and data minimization principles, notably in employing a double-blind model for age checks.

“The conversation has moved on from whether age assurance is needed to how it can be delivered responsibly at internet scale,” says OpenAge CEO Julian Corbett. “Persona, Incode and Veratad joining the Open Age Initiative is a strong signal that the industry is converging on interoperable, privacy-preserving infrastructure rather than fragmented point solutions.”

“As regulatory expectations rise globally, platforms need age assurance that is accurate, privacy-respecting, and interoperable by design,” says Rick Song, CEO at Persona. “OpenAge provides a practical framework for reusable age signals that can be deployed across real-world systems without adding friction.”

“Delivering high-assurance, privacy-first, and low-friction age verification is fundamental to how we build trust online,” says Ricardo Amper, CEO of Incode. “As interoperability becomes an essential factor for the industry, we’re excited to collaborate with OpenAge to bring our security expertise and help set the standards these global initiatives require.”

Veratad brings the orchestration side to the mix, and CEO John E. Ahrens underscores the importance of the collective nature of the OpenAge project. “What OpenAge is building is shared infrastructure, not another proprietary layer,” he says. “That approach closely aligns with how regulators are thinking about proportionality, accountability, and privacy, and it helps create a foundation for interoperable age assurance across services.”

The OpenAge Initiative says it remains open to platforms, biometrics and identity providers, and ecosystem partners who wish to join.

