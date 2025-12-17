Meta, Socure join OpenAge’s reusable age check initiative

OpenAge, the interoperable age assurance initiative spearheaded by k-ID, has scored a major win in securing support from Meta. A release says the social media giant will make OpenAge’s passkey-based AgeKeys available on its platforms in 2026.

This makes Meta the first major partner to join OpenAge beyond platforms that already use k-ID (which include Snap, Discord, Hasbro, NexusMods and others). The system has already processed more than 7 million age checks using its AgeKeys, and is not wrong in asserting that Meta’s joining “makes the benefits of AgeKeys’ reusable and privacy preserving age signals tangible for all other platforms and verification providers wanting to join the initiative.” Between Facebook, Instagram and Threads, Meta remains a big fish in the social sea, and its adoption of OpenAge will be proof enough for some that the platform is the way to go for age assurance applied to social media.

Antigone Davis, VP and global head of safety at Meta, says that “as online age verification becomes more common, AgeKeys offer people a practical and privacy-preserving way to verify their age across multiple apps. This is an important step forward, especially for teens, who need simple and private ways to prove their age online.” However, she cannot resist adding a little stealth lobbying, noting that “teens use more than 40 apps a week, and many of these may not prioritize safety or adopt new age assurance methods. To ensure all teens are protected online, we believe legislation should require app stores to verify age and get parental approval before their teens under 16 can download an app. This is the only way to guarantee consistent, industry-wide protections for young people, no matter which apps they use.”

Socure partnership builds on SpruceID collaboration

While it is not on the scale of Meta, Socure is no small fry in the digital ID and age verification space, boasting 2.7 billion annual authentications. The firm will now use AgeKey as a dedicated age credential across its RiskOS service. OpenAge says the relationship “builds further on the OpenAge collaboration with SpruceID, which is anticipated to make AgeKeys available to some 130 million U.S. Citizens in 2026.”

“The speed with which the internet is adopting AgeKeys shows that the OpenAge Initiative is clearly meeting users’ needs, and eliminates the debate about whose responsibility it is to ‘own’ an age signal,” says Julian Corbett, head of OpenAge at k-ID. “We firmly believe that people should own their data. We realised early that no single company could solve online age assurance alone. What the world needs is a shared, privacy-first standard that works across platforms, across jurisdictions, and at the scale of the internet. AgeKeys deliver that reality today.”

Other contenders in reusable age check arena

OpenAge’s release positions the new partnerships as an illustration of the “neutral framework that OpenAge advocates for.” However, it is not entirely benevolent, asserting that “AgeKeys represent the first meaningful way for people to own and reuse an age signal acrossmultiple online services, without being repeatedly re-verified or forced to share personally identifying data.”

The team behind euCONSENT ASBL’s similar (but not the same) AgeAware system might take umbrage, having developed a token-based model that was in the works before k-ID launched OpenAge in early November. Other reusable systems also exist; Lithuania-based Ondato has offered its reusable age verification product, OnAge, since 2024.

The key word for OpenAge is “meaningful.” OpenAge’s system allows for users to choose which provider to use for an age check that gets turned into a passkey. It has positioned itself as an enabling body for other age verification providers. But, like any firm, it wants the biggest slice of the market it can get, and neutrality aside, it is also clearly framing its services as the solution everyone should use as the industry makes “a decisive shift away from platform-by-platform age gates and toward a user centric universal framework designed for safety, privacy, and cross-platform consistency.”

Netting Meta will help in its pursuit of that goal, and it throws into relief a rarely spoken but widely understood truth: in the age assurance gold rush, some companies and projects will emerge as winners, while others will be rendered obsolete.

