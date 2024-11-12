Ondato introduces reusable biometric age assurance for anonymous online interactions

Ondato has launched what it calls a next-generation reusable age verification solution to streamline age checks for access to restricted online services with user anonymity.

The new OnAge achieves 98.7 to 100 percent accuracy, according to the announcement, through a combination of device recognition and age estimation with face biometrics. Once established, the user’s age eligibility is retained, with all other data deleted following the verification, which Ondato says helps organizations meet the strictest standards for privacy and data security. The user shares their age status in subsequent interactions by entering a PIN.

The reusable age verification feature is intended to both decrease friction for users while lowering costs for businesses.

OnAge supports flexible implementation with any website or app through an API without an additional download by users.

Liudas Kanapienis, CEO and co-founder of Ondato, says the new software is a response to the demand by users and regulators for more seamless, secure age verification.

“Our ‘OnAge’ solution combines cutting-edge AI and biometric technology to ensure age compliance in a way that doesn’t compromise user experience or data privacy while keeping verification costs lower than other similar solutions. By introducing reusable verification, we’re making it easier for companies to protect minors while offering users a smoother, faster process.”

The online age assurance market has been growing rapidly, with regulators around the world enacting or considering requirements for a range of applications.

Ondato says OnAge is available now for integration by social media platforms, ecommerce merchants, online gaming, adult and other online services that require age assurance.

