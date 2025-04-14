Double blind age assurance requirement for porn sites takes effect in France

France is getting harder on online porn. The nation began enforcing Europe’s first age assurance law in January, with regulator Arcom requiring all pornography streaming sites operating in France to implement age assurance measures. Now, as of April 11, a key requirement is also in effect: at least one method must be “double-blind,” meaning that the adult platform knows nothing about the user except that they are allowed in, and the age assurance provider has no way to know which sites a user is visiting.

Double-blind age assurance is a discreet engagement indeed, and VerifyMy and IDxLAB have launched a strategic partnership to address the need. A release says the companies’ AnonymAGE product satisfies the requirement to anonymize all user identity and browsing data, so that porn websites don’t know who’s asking to enter, and age verification providers don’t know why.

VerifyMy Chief Operating Officer Andy Lulham says that, “whilst none of our existing methods involve a user’s personal data being shared with an adult entertainment platform, Arcom’s decision to require all adult websites to implement at least one double-blind means that adults will now also have the option to prove their age without handing over any identifying data to the age verification provider either.”

“At VerifyMy we are strong advocates for user choice, and offering an alternative double-blind mechanic within our existing solution is true to that philosophy.”

Typically, a double blind service generates a device-based token, which can be used for anonymous age assurance without the provider knowing anything about its use.

Big Porn about to get tied up in ‘French double-blind’

Under Arcom’s Secure and Regulate the Digital Space (SREN) initiative, the law will extend on June 7 to apply to porn sites regardless of where in the world they are hosted. That puts a target on international mega brands like XVideos, which is based in the Czech Republic, and Aylo, which is based in Cyprus and owns the free streaming sites Pornhub, YouPorn, Redtube and Tube8, as well as the “creator-focused platform,” My Dirty Hobby.

Failing to offer a double-blind option brings high risk under SREN, which gives the regulator the power to fine, block or de-list sites that don’t comply. The regulator has not proven shy in taking up its mandate: it has already blocked porn sites for not implementing robust age checks.

Coverage in Politico quotes Iain Corby of the Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA), who says he has observed “definite and last-minute interest” in age verification tools in the run-up to the April 11 deadline – but few actual deployments, and most by pay sites, such as France’s Dorcel, which has signed a partnership agreement with Yoti.

Aylo is challenging France’s law in court. But depending on how quickly porn sites can pull the trigger on age assurance, and how hungry Arcom will be for enforcement action, it could be une été cher for porn providers in la République – and a lucrative season for biometrics vendors.

