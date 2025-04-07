FB pixel

France leads age assurance charge in Europe with new Arcom rules: Yoti

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometrics News
France leads age assurance charge in Europe with new Arcom rules: Yoti
 

Europe is preparing to host the Age Assurance Standards Summit, where industry leaders will gather to discuss age assurance legislation across the continent. A recent blog from Yoti breaks down France’s new age verification law, which came into effect on January 11, 2025, making France “one of the first major economies to actively enforce age assurance measures for viewers of adult content.”  

“The French regulator Arcom has introduced strict new rules to ensure that only adults can access platforms with pornographic content,” it says. Temporary methods like bank card verification will no longer suffice: the law requires that pornographic websites “only use age checks that are effective, privacy-preserving and data minimizing” and “offer users at least one ‘double blind approach’” – which, Yoti explains, “means the platform only receives confirmation that the user is of legal age, and the age verification provider does not know which platform the user is visiting.” 

The law also makes it mandatory to use a third-party age assurance provider “that is legally and technically independent of any online platform hosting or providing porn content.”  

Financial penalties for noncompliance can be up to 4 percent of a website’s global annual revenue – which, for sites like Pornhub, could be in the billions. The regulator has also gained the power to require Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block access to a non-compliant website nationwide.

Yoti believes that for age assurance, “users should have at minimum two options to choose from, allowing them to select the verification method they feel the most comfortable with.” The post differentiates between two options for age assurance: tokenized age verification, and facial age estimation, both of which are “designed to be quick and easy to use. Facial age estimation takes around one second and age tokens help users to seamlessly access different websites, without proving their age from scratch every time.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Communicating about biometrics needs can help achieve benefits of modularity

BioRugged CEO Arnd Langguth wants to invite governments implementing MOSIP to challenge vendors. The same goes for other relationships between…

 

Can AI predict who will commit crime?

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner Will AI be able to tell us who is going…

 

Surveys reveal widespread concern, misgivings over digital privacy gaps

The FBI recently issued a stark warning to the public in which it highlighted how criminal actors are exploiting U.S….

 

Biometrics and photo IDs need friends to fight fraud

Biometric fraud prevention, whether at borders or in payments, often depends on photo ID documents, even as new credentials and…

 

The deeper harms of deepfakes: with no control over likeness, potential for abuse is huge

Typically, when discussing the risks presented by deepfakes created using generative AI tools, the warnings are about how you might…

 

Millions face new hurdles under US Social Security ID verification overhaul

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is preparing to roll out new identity-proofing requirements that could affect millions of Americans, reshaping…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events