FB pixel

Unissey, Opale.io partner to address biometric ID, age assurance regulations

Double anonymity principle drives need for double-blind age verification
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometrics News  |  Mobile Biometrics
Unissey, Opale.io partner to address biometric ID, age assurance regulations
 

Biometric identity verification provider Unissey and age assurance firm Opale.io are collaborating on an age check product that combines the strengths of both companies. A release from Unissey says the strategic partnership aims to meet the increasing demands of regulators, notably recent guidelines from French regulator Arcom.

“With increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, age verification must combine robustness with total respect for privacy,” says Camille Nkodia Issenmann, COO of Opale.io. “Through our partnership with Unissey, we’re delivering a unique solution that merges simplicity, security, and enhanced user protection – all while applying the double anonymity principle.”

That refers to the concept wherein the provider of age assurance will generate a token saying the person is of age, but does not itself know where the token will be used. A restricted site can then accept the token without knowing anything about an individual’s identity. The result is double-blind age verification.

In this partnership, Unissey’s face biometric age verification technology with liveness detection authenticates users and prevents fraud, while Opale.io enables users to store and reuse their age proof directly on their device without tracking their online activity.

Yassine Mountacif, CEO of Unissey, says the partnership marks a “pivotal step in our commitment to protecting minors online. We’re proud to offer a sovereign, state-of-the-art solution that meets the strictest regulatory standards.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital ID, passkeys are transforming Australian government services

Tax has gone digital in Australia, where businesses now need to use the Australian Government Digital ID System to verify…

 

Advanced deepfake defenses mustering in India, US, South Korea

Digital threats are global threats. As deepfakes generated with generative AI algorithms flood the online space, governments and private companies…

 

AI agents raise awkward authorization questions

Weak authentication has long contributed to the volume of account takeover attacks, but Gartner warns that AI agents will cut…

 

Reusable digital ID promises improved customer experience

A new Reusable Digital ID Network partnership to serve UK financial services providers has been announced by Select ID, SQR,…

 

Biometrics ‘the lynchpin of where gaming companies need to be,’ says gambling executive

Online gambling continues to be a fruitful market for biometrics providers, as betting platforms seek secure and frictionless KYC, onboarding,…

 

NADRA and NIRA work to advance Somalia’s digital identification program

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) remains committed to helping Somalia reach new milestones in its national ID card…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events