Unissey, Opale.io partner to address biometric ID, age assurance regulations

Biometric identity verification provider Unissey and age assurance firm Opale.io are collaborating on an age check product that combines the strengths of both companies. A release from Unissey says the strategic partnership aims to meet the increasing demands of regulators, notably recent guidelines from French regulator Arcom.

“With increasingly stringent regulatory requirements, age verification must combine robustness with total respect for privacy,” says Camille Nkodia Issenmann, COO of Opale.io. “Through our partnership with Unissey, we’re delivering a unique solution that merges simplicity, security, and enhanced user protection – all while applying the double anonymity principle.”

That refers to the concept wherein the provider of age assurance will generate a token saying the person is of age, but does not itself know where the token will be used. A restricted site can then accept the token without knowing anything about an individual’s identity. The result is double-blind age verification.

In this partnership, Unissey’s face biometric age verification technology with liveness detection authenticates users and prevents fraud, while Opale.io enables users to store and reuse their age proof directly on their device without tracking their online activity.

Yassine Mountacif, CEO of Unissey, says the partnership marks a “pivotal step in our commitment to protecting minors online. We’re proud to offer a sovereign, state-of-the-art solution that meets the strictest regulatory standards.”

Article Topics

age verification | Arcom | biometrics | data privacy | face biometrics | Opale | reusable identity | tokenization | Unissey