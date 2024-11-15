FB pixel

ACCS wins contract to run Australia’s age assurance trial

| Chris Burt
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometrics News  |  Government Services
ACCS wins contract to run Australia’s age assurance trial
 

Australia has awarded a tender to run an age assurance trial to a consortium led by the UK-based Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS).

Biometric facial age estimation, age verification and inference will be tested during the Age Assurance Technology Trial, along with parental controls and technology readiness. Different technologies will be considered for their effectiveness at preventing access to online pornography by people under 18, and social media by people under 16.

Trial results will inform future policy, the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts says in an announcement.

“The department is working closely with industry and communities to deliver the age assurance trial, which will play an important role in determining the most effective way to protect young people online,” says Assistant Secretary for the Online Safety Branch of the Infrastructure Department Andrew Irwin. “As world leaders in their field and with the help of industry experts, ACCS is well placed to lead the trial, which will inform next steps for this vital work.”

Executives from IDVerse, VerifyMy and Privately all indicated their companies will seek to participate in the trial in social media comments.

The first stakeholder engagement event has already been scheduled for November 28 in Canberra.

“This trial will provide essential insights into how age assurance technology can be used to create a safer online experience for users of all ages,” comments ACCS CEO Tony Allen. “Our consortium is dedicated to evaluating and advancing solutions that will help protect young Australians while respecting their privacy.”

The government earmarked AU$6.5 million (roughly US$4.2 million) for the trial before awarding the contract.

The ACCS published a decidedly positive set of findings from its inaugural Global Age Assurance Standards Summit earlier this year, just as NIST was releasing the results of its biometric age estimation benchmark.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

New Zealand’s Foodstuff defends its use of facial recognition

Consumer and civil rights groups are questioning the results of a facial recognition trial conducted by New Zealand’s supermarket chain…

 

Award-winning palm biometrics study promises low-cost authentication

A new development in palm biometric technology, which promises low-cost and reliable authentication, has won acclaim. Led by Dr. Yucheng…

 

HID tapped for secure office access control via mobile ID

Corporate space management technology provider Deskbee has integrated HID’s Mobile Access and digital identity positioning offering into its platform, in…

 

Gov’t assessment of online safety gets it wrong on age assurance: AVPA

There is turmoil in the world of policy to regulate online age restrictions, as regulators and age assurance providers tug…

 

Use cases growing for converged physical and digital identity verification

Use cases for converged physical and digital identity are expanding around the world, due to new regulations, technologies and business…

 

mDLs shift into high gear as legislative roads open up

Mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) could soon be the norm in the United States. Experts predict that by the end of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events