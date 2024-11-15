ACCS wins contract to run Australia’s age assurance trial

Australia has awarded a tender to run an age assurance trial to a consortium led by the UK-based Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS).

Biometric facial age estimation, age verification and inference will be tested during the Age Assurance Technology Trial, along with parental controls and technology readiness. Different technologies will be considered for their effectiveness at preventing access to online pornography by people under 18, and social media by people under 16.

Trial results will inform future policy, the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts says in an announcement.

“The department is working closely with industry and communities to deliver the age assurance trial, which will play an important role in determining the most effective way to protect young people online,” says Assistant Secretary for the Online Safety Branch of the Infrastructure Department Andrew Irwin. “As world leaders in their field and with the help of industry experts, ACCS is well placed to lead the trial, which will inform next steps for this vital work.”

Executives from IDVerse, VerifyMy and Privately all indicated their companies will seek to participate in the trial in social media comments.

The first stakeholder engagement event has already been scheduled for November 28 in Canberra.

“This trial will provide essential insights into how age assurance technology can be used to create a safer online experience for users of all ages,” comments ACCS CEO Tony Allen. “Our consortium is dedicated to evaluating and advancing solutions that will help protect young Australians while respecting their privacy.”

The government earmarked AU$6.5 million (roughly US$4.2 million) for the trial before awarding the contract.

The ACCS published a decidedly positive set of findings from its inaugural Global Age Assurance Standards Summit earlier this year, just as NIST was releasing the results of its biometric age estimation benchmark.

Article Topics

Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) | age verification | Australia | biometrics | face biometrics | IDVerse | pilot project | Privately | social media | tender | VerifyMy