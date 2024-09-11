Australia launches tender to trial biometric age estimation and alternatives

Australia’s government has issued a request for tender to conduct a trial of age assurance technologies including age estimation based on face biometrics.

The planned Age Assurance Technology Trial 2024 is intended to evaluate “the maturity, effectiveness, and readiness” of the technologies for determining if a person is 18 years or older and 13 to 16 years of age. Technologies considered for the latter age group will include biometric age estimation, along with email verification and device-level mechanisms. For content restricted to those 18 and older, the government wants to trial double-blind tokenized attribute sharing, as well as credit cards, InnovationAus reports.

The tender and trial are being managed by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts.

“The trial outcomes will help inform future decision of Government on implementing age assurance technologies and the existing work of the eSafety Commissioner under the Online Safety Act 2021,” the tender notice states. The goal is to reduce children’s exposure to “age inappropriate content and social media.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a minimum age for social media and other online platforms on Tuesday, saying that it is considering an age between 14 and 16.

Corresponding legislation is on track to be introduced in Australia’s parliament before the end of this year.

The initiative draws on work by the South Australian government, which released a lengthy report on Sunday recommending children under 14 be banned from using social media, and allowed to use the platforms between 14 and 15 only with parental consent.

The government has earmarked AU$6.5 million (US$4.3 million) for the trial. Bids are due by October 7.

