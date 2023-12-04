Australia issues tender for biometric cameras at 11 airports

Australia has released a tender to upgrade 11 of its major airports with biometric cameras that can capture and compare live facial images of travelers.

The new equipment will include facial recognition cameras, software, a user interface, installation and maintenance, according to the request for tender published last week.

The cameras will be used by Australian Border Force (ABF) officers in primary lines where travelers are cleared to enter or exit Australia. The technology is supposed to replace the current manual face-to-passport check with live facial capture and automated passport comparisons.

The cameras are expected to be rolled out by July 2026 at major Australian airports, including in cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Perth. They will be used to process approximately 11 million international passengers each year.

“Biometrically verifying 100 percent of eligible air travelers who enter and leave Australia can only be achieved by implementing biometric-enabled cameras on the primary line to collect and electronically verify the identity of travelers who do not use SmartGates,” the tender notes.

The request for bids will close on 15 January 2024.

Australian airports also offer biometric kiosks for passenger identification. The country’s most recent AU$42.7 million (US$28.6 million) deal for the kiosks was signed with Idemia in late 2022. In January, the French multinational announced it installed its self-serve passenger identification kiosk at eight Australian airports.

Article Topics

airports | Australia | biometrics | border security | facial recognition | government purchasing | tender