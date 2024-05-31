Australia seeks testing provider for outsourced age verification trial

The Department of Communications will soon commence a trial for age verification technologies in Australia. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure that age-restricted online content is accessible only to individuals of appropriate ages, addressing growing concerns over minors’ exposure to harmful material.

The Australian Government recently announced it is testing technology to verify individuals’ ages before they can access certain online platforms, such as gambling sites, adult games, entertainment, and potentially some social media.

The trial will be managed directly by the Department of Communications, which will oversee the operational and logistical aspects of the project. However, in a bid to maintain objectivity and ensure a rigorous evaluation process, the technical effectiveness of these age verification solutions will be assessed by an independent third-party expert, InnovationAus reports.

The process to select the third-party expert will begin next month, with invitations for proposals from qualified organizations and individuals. Digital platform companies are not obligated to participate in the trial, but the department suggests it would be beneficial for major tech companies to engage, given their obligations under the Online Safety Act, which is currently being reviewed.

The age verification technologies under trial have not yet been identified but are expected to encompass a range of methods. These could include biometric age estimation, ID document verification and AI-driven age inference. The Department of Communications aims to explore various options to determine the most effective and user-friendly solutions.

Additionally, the Australian Government has strengthened its stance on online safety with new additions to the Basic Online Safety Expectations (BOSE) determination. These enhancements are designed to provide greater protection for Australian users against unlawful and harmful activities online.

The BOSE Determination outlines the government’s expectations for online service providers, including social media platforms. It intends to increase industry transparency and accountability, ensuring that companies adhere to higher standards of online safety.

Australia’s Albanese government, last year, decided against implementing a mandatory age verification system for online pornography and other adult content, citing insufficient maturity among the current technological options.

