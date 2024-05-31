FB pixel

Australia seeks testing provider for outsourced age verification trial

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Australia seeks testing provider for outsourced age verification trial
 

The Department of Communications will soon commence a trial for age verification technologies in Australia. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure that age-restricted online content is accessible only to individuals of appropriate ages, addressing growing concerns over minors’ exposure to harmful material.

The Australian Government recently announced it is testing technology to verify individuals’ ages before they can access certain online platforms, such as gambling sites, adult games, entertainment, and potentially some social media.

The trial will be managed directly by the Department of Communications, which will oversee the operational and logistical aspects of the project. However, in a bid to maintain objectivity and ensure a rigorous evaluation process, the technical effectiveness of these age verification solutions will be assessed by an independent third-party expert, InnovationAus reports.

The process to select the third-party expert will begin next month, with invitations for proposals from qualified organizations and individuals. Digital platform companies are not obligated to participate in the trial, but the department suggests it would be beneficial for major tech companies to engage, given their obligations under the Online Safety Act, which is currently being reviewed.

The age verification technologies under trial have not yet been identified but are expected to encompass a range of methods. These could include biometric age estimation, ID document verification and AI-driven age inference. The Department of Communications aims to explore various options to determine the most effective and user-friendly solutions.

Additionally, the Australian Government has strengthened its stance on online safety with new additions to the Basic Online Safety Expectations (BOSE) determination. These enhancements are designed to provide greater protection for Australian users against unlawful and harmful activities online.

The BOSE Determination outlines the government’s expectations for online service providers, including social media platforms. It intends to increase industry transparency and accountability, ensuring that companies adhere to higher standards of online safety.

Australia’s Albanese government, last year, decided against implementing a mandatory age verification system for online pornography and other adult content, citing insufficient maturity among the current technological options.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Africa’s digital identity journey reaches DPI, standards and service integration

Biometric Update reported live from ID4Africa’s 2024 AGM in Cape Town, South Africa on the highlights from all four days…

 

Worldcoin begins biometric identity verification in 2 Colombian cities

Worldcoin has expanded its global presence and is now offering its services to a broader audience in Latin America. The…

 

Mitigate AI-driven fraud attacks with biometric IDV, MFA: reports

AI-driven identity fraud in Europe is on the rise, according to a recent report by Signicat, in collaboration with independent…

 

Age assurance legislation proves contentious and confusing to advocates

Efforts by governments around the anglosphere to put age assurance barriers between children and age-restricted content are not sufficiently targeted…

 

Paravision facial recognition SDK supports Rockchip edge AI processors

Paravision has revealed the optimization of its facial recognition SDK for Rockchip edge AI processors. This fine-tuning will expand the…

 

Bosnia and Herzegovina joins €7.5B Digital Europe Programme

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has joined the European Union’s Digital Europe Programme (DIGITAL), gaining access to a 7.5 billion euro…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events