IDology expands portfolio of gambling services and improves AML, age verification

IDology, an ID verification provider and GBG company, announced in a release that it has expanded its portfolio of services for gambling providers to strengthen anti-fraud and AML efforts, while optimizing player acquisition and revenue and complying with state and federal regulations.

The portfolio now features age verification checks that the company says increase pass rates, particularly among hard-to-identify populations, while keeping out those who are underaged. Step-up verification automates in-line authentication of government IDs by implementing forensic and CVML tests and biometric verification through a selfie.

To facilitate risk assessment the sanctions screening service performs checks against over 450 global watchlists including OFAC, INTERPOL, and UN sanction lists. In-line risk management software includes a velocity rules engine and fraud consortium that consists of over 15 million attributes to prevent unfair gameplay, multi-accounting, and chargeback fraud.

Businesses can also implement customizable workflows that reduce onboarding costs.

The global gambling market is expected to grow from $162 billion in 2020 to $296 billion by 2026, according to an IDology white paper. “Today’s gaming landscape presents both remarkable opportunities and significant challenges for operators,” says Heidi Hunter, IDology CPO. “In this era of rapid online expansion, we’re proud to empower operators to tap into new growth opportunities confidently and securely.”

