WSO2 expands identity infrastructure push for agentic AI era

Sri Lanka-based global identity and access management (IAM) firm WSO2 is expanding its Agent Fabric platform, introducing a Forward Deployed Engineering model and scaling its delivery partner ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI in enterprise. A release from WSO2, which defines itself as an “open-source enterprise middleware company,” details the related initiatives, which were unveiled at its recent North American conference.

Together, they aim to strengthen WSO2’s position as an infrastructure layer in a world where AI agents operate autonomously across applications, APIs, workflows, identities and data.

“The enterprise challenge today is not simply building AI agents,” says Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, founder and chief executive officer of WSO2. “It is operationalizing them responsibly at scale. Organizations need infrastructure that enables them to securely govern, deploy, and scale autonomous digital interactions across the enterprise.”

Thunder ID: Go-based identity runtime purpose-built for AI agents

WSO2 calls the ThunderID project, which it will contribute to the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), “an open-source IAM stack for the modern era, built for agents, ready for quantum, and open by design.”

Per the release, ThunderID is designed with a cloud-native, GitOps-driven architecture, enabling developers to build customizable authentication and authorization experiences. It claims readiness for post-quantum cryptography (PQC), next-generation cryptographic threats and long-term security requirements.

“We are thrilled to welcome WSO2’s ThunderID project to the OpenWallet Foundation,” says Daniel Goldscheider, executive director, OWF. “WSO2 is a major contributor to open source software, and this contribution marks a significant milestone in advancing interoperable digital public infrastructure.”

Earlier this year, WSO2 announced a strategic collaboration with the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), through a MOSIP initiative, to develop single sign-on (SSO) and identity verification platform eSignet and strengthen global digital identity infrastructure based on ThunderID.

WSO2 Identity Platform: prepare for agentic volume

The new WSO2 Identity Platform expands identity and access management capabilities for autonomous agents, complex B2B ecosystems, and decentralized identity models. The launch is in keeping with AI-driven enterprise modernization, enabling delegated access, asynchronous authentication, and enhanced identity management for non-human entities.

Strong AI governance and policy enforcement are often highlighted necessities, but cost visibility is equally important for businesses unsure of what agentic volume will look like in practice, helping enterprises anticipate what maintaining operational control will mean for the bottom line.

API governance, Forward Deployed Engineers support implementation

And the expanded WSO2 API Platform is designed to support AI-native workloads, enabling organizations to securely expose, govern and monetize “APIs, AI services, models, prompts, and agent-accessible digital assets.”

“As enterprises rethink their digital foundations for the AI era, the ability to securely orchestrate applications, APIs, data, and autonomous agents becomes critical,” says Vinay Hegde of LTM, a Mumbai-based IT services and consulting company that recently partnered with WSO2 to support enterprise implementation, AI transformation, and agentic modernization initiatives.

Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) is a “new embedded engineering and advisory model designed to accelerate implementation of agentic architectures in complex enterprise environments.” Forward Deployed Engineers with expertise across API management, integration, identity,and AI systems help organizations translate business requirements into production-grade agentic applications, APIs and integrations.

On the integration front, WSO2 Integrator 5.0 unifies capabilities into a single AI environment, which includes conversational development, agent-assisted automation, and enhanced observability for GenAI workloads. Flexible deployment environments enable organizations to run WSO2 platforms across SaaS, private cloud, public cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments with greater operational consistency.

Finally, WSO2 has strengthened collaborations across major cloud ecosystems, including achieving ISV Accelerate status with Amazon Web Services and Cloud Solution Designation for Financial Services with Microsoft.

Article Topics

AI agents | identity access management (IAM) | identity security | open source | WSO2