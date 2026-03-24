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MOSIP community shares practical digital identity deployment lessons at Connect 2026

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Features and Interviews  |  ID for All  |  In Depth
MOSIP community shares practical digital identity deployment lessons at Connect 2026
 

Digital identities created with the open-source MOSIP platform are being used by a growing number of people across an expanding number of countries to ease access to public and private sector services.

The people working to implement, utilize and build on the platform convened in Rabat, Morocco for MOSIP Connect 2026 in February, where the agenda reflected the growing maturity of the ecosystem. The community addressed issues that have risen to critical prominence, like brownfield ID implementations, biometric data quality and the tricky-to-define digital sovereignty, over the course of three days packed with presentations and panel discussions. From practical considerations for deploying Digital Public Infrastructure to technical fixes for common challenges, MOSIP Connect 2026 provided the forum for stakeholders to share their ideas and experiences for expanding the use of open-source digital ID systems.

Read all of our coverage from on-location here. Reports by Chris Burt.

Who holds the keys to digital sovereignty? It might not be who you think

As governments think more about digital identity as a pillar of digital public infrastructure, and therefore a matter of vital national interest, it is perhaps inevitable that concerns around sovereignty arise.

MOSIP delves into biometric data quality considerations

Biometric data quality was in focus at MOSIP Connect 2026 in Rabat, Morocco, from policies for ensuring good enrollment practices to tools for assessment.

In conversation at MOSIP Connect 2026: Biometric Update Podcast

Biometric Update was on the ground at MOSIP Connect 2026 in Rabat, Morocco this month, to observe and report on the latest developments around the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform.

Brownfield implementations represent MOSIP’s next wave of national digital IDs

The origin story of the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform is inextricably tied to the widely-observed problem of vendor lock-in.

WSO2 to help MOSIP’s passwordless authentication platform eSignet Go Thunder

IIIT-Bangalore, home to India’s burgeoning digital public goods efforts, has formed a partnership through the MOSIP initiative it hosts with Sri Lanka-based global identity and access management (IAM) giant WSO2.

MOSIP pursues democratization of digital identity with unconference conversations

A democratic vision of digital identity is central to the non-profit, open-source mandate of MOSIP.

Emerging biometrics and PAD concerns, VCs front and center as MOSIP evolves

Biometrics and innovations in digital identity technology, most notably verifiable credentials, have taken the spotlight in many sessions.

MOSIP Connect 2026 targets sustainability, practical use cases for digital ID

Sustainability and expansion are high priorities for the future of open-source national ID systems in discussions on the first day of MOSIP Connect 2026.

MOSIP updates Claim 169 for more inclusive, flexible digital IDs

MOSIP’s QR Code specification for digital identity interactions, Claim 169, has been updated to make it more inclusive and expanding.

MOSIP unveils agenda, biometrics partners converging on Morocco for Connect 2026

MOSIP Connect 2026 is less than a week away, and details are emerging about the digital ID event’s agenda.

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