MOSIP community shares practical digital identity deployment lessons at Connect 2026

Digital identities created with the open-source MOSIP platform are being used by a growing number of people across an expanding number of countries to ease access to public and private sector services.

The people working to implement, utilize and build on the platform convened in Rabat, Morocco for MOSIP Connect 2026 in February, where the agenda reflected the growing maturity of the ecosystem. The community addressed issues that have risen to critical prominence, like brownfield ID implementations, biometric data quality and the tricky-to-define digital sovereignty, over the course of three days packed with presentations and panel discussions. From practical considerations for deploying Digital Public Infrastructure to technical fixes for common challenges, MOSIP Connect 2026 provided the forum for stakeholders to share their ideas and experiences for expanding the use of open-source digital ID systems.

Read all of our coverage from on-location here. Reports by Chris Burt.

As governments think more about digital identity as a pillar of digital public infrastructure, and therefore a matter of vital national interest, it is perhaps inevitable that concerns around sovereignty arise.

Biometric data quality was in focus at MOSIP Connect 2026 in Rabat, Morocco, from policies for ensuring good enrollment practices to tools for assessment.

Biometric Update was on the ground at MOSIP Connect 2026 in Rabat, Morocco this month, to observe and report on the latest developments around the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform.

The origin story of the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform is inextricably tied to the widely-observed problem of vendor lock-in.

IIIT-Bangalore, home to India’s burgeoning digital public goods efforts, has formed a partnership through the MOSIP initiative it hosts with Sri Lanka-based global identity and access management (IAM) giant WSO2.

A democratic vision of digital identity is central to the non-profit, open-source mandate of MOSIP.

Biometrics and innovations in digital identity technology, most notably verifiable credentials, have taken the spotlight in many sessions.

Sustainability and expansion are high priorities for the future of open-source national ID systems in discussions on the first day of MOSIP Connect 2026.

MOSIP’s QR Code specification for digital identity interactions, Claim 169, has been updated to make it more inclusive and expanding.

MOSIP Connect 2026 is less than a week away, and details are emerging about the digital ID event’s agenda.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | MOSIP Connect 2026 | national ID