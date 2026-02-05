FB pixel

MOSIP unveils agenda, biometrics partners converging on Morocco for Connect 2026

MOSIP Connect 2026 is less than a week away, and details are emerging about the digital ID event’s agenda and participants as attendees prepare to meet in Rabat, Morocco February 11 to 13.

The agenda for this year’s event includes addresses by government officials from Morocco and other nations adopting MOSIP, IIT-Bangalore (which hosts the MOSIP initiative), and the Biometrics Institute. Panels feature representatives of the World Bank, the Digital Public Goods Alliance, OpenG2P, OpenCRVS, GLEIF and CMU Africa, along with biometrics providers including Precise Biometrics, Simprints and Facetec. Workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions run parallel to the main presentations in the afternoons on days one and two.

The MOSIP Create competition for solutions on their way to market is back again, as is the “unconference” format that made a successful Connect debut last year in Manilla. Under this participant-led format, the agenda for day three will be determined based on the up-to-the-minute interests of the broader MOSIP community.

New technologies will also be on display as well. Iritech is bringing a range of iris biometrics scanners, Mantra will demo its Intelligent Edge Biometric Terminal, and new Precise partner SecuGen is racing towards MOSIP L1 compliance with a scanner it previewed at last year’s event. BioRugged, Credence ID, GET Group, Identy, Laxton, Protean, Tech5, Thales and Xperix are among the other MOSIP technology partners participating, and Morocco, Sao Tome et Principe and four DPGs (digital public goods) will also have pavilions.

Biometric Update will cover MOSIP Connect 2026 from live on location in Rabat. Contact us to set up a meeting.

