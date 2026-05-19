Oklahoma lawsuit says Roblox safety failures were ‘intentional’ despite age checks 

Oklahoma is the latest state to take legal action against Roblox, which is facing a wave of lawsuits in the U.S. alleging that lax online safety measures have made the social gaming platform a hot spot for grooming and abuse.

The suit from Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond makes 10 active lawsuits against the platform. It says Roblox, which is used by as many as two-thirds of all children ages 9 to 12 in the U.S., “is a hunting ground for child predators,” because the company has “consistently sacrificed child safety in favor of exponential user growth and attendant profit.”

The Attorney General says Roblox’ “abdications of responsibility” are “intentional, material, preventable, and unconscionable.”

The lawsuit alleges Roblox failed to implement basic child safety controls while misrepresenting the effectiveness of protections available to parents and users.

“For two decades,” Drummond says, Roblox “could have placed barriers between its vulnerable child user base (and the parents and guardians of that user base) and the monstrous criminals lurking on Roblox. It did not.” He goes on to list examples of harm, pointing to the 764 online sextortion network and a 2025 grooming case involving a 12-year-old girl from Oklahoma.

“Taken individually and together over the past two decades,” says the lawsuit, Roblox’ “actions and omissions constitute both unfair and deceptive trade practices that are prohibited by the OCPA.” In light of violations of the Oklahoma Consumer Protection Act, the lawsuit seeks civil penalties and a permanent injunction against the company.

Roblox safety efforts not impressing lawmakers

Roblox will surely take issue with this assessment – at least publicly. The company has been vocal in its claims to leading on child online safety, through measures such as facial age estimation from Persona for age checks on its Trusted Connections chat feature (a method Oklahoma’s suit dismisses as inaccurate) and a partnership with the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) to modify content ratings.

However, beyond its CEO’s blog, the company appears to be accepting its fate and settling its accounts. It recently settled with the State of Nevada for $12.5 million, Alabama for $12.2 million, and West Virginia for about $11 million. That would seem to give credence to the Oklahoma AG’s assertion that the company’s safety measures are “demonstrably, too little too late.”

Roblox is not in financial trouble. For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company posted $1.4 billion in global revenue. That said, it is leaking users: according to a recent report in The Verge, “Roblox currently has 132 million daily active users globally, down from 144 million at the end of last year, which was a drop from 152 million in Q3 2025. In the U.S. and Canada, the number of active users dropped by one million from the previous quarter.”

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | facial age estimation (FAE) | lawsuits | Oklahoma | Roblox