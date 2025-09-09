Needemand puts a new spin on gestural age estimation tech with linked PIN

Among providers of age estimation technology, Needemand is unique: instead of using face biometrics, its product, BorderAge, performs age estimation by analyzing hand gestures and muscle movements. In doing so, it aims to offer a totally anonymous age assurance option. Now, the French firm has developed a new modification to its product, which enables users to re-use the result of an initial gesture-based verification through the use of a PIN code that works even in private browsing mode.

First, a user goes to a website and is presented with BorderAge’s age estimation prompt. They use hand gestures to complete the verification, via an interface that Needemand has refined over time to make it more intuitive. The user is then given the option to create a PIN code linked to that verification. When they return to the site, they enter the PIN Code, which is not attached to any identifying information.

In an email sent to Biometric Update, Needemand says this means users will not have to create a BorderAge account or download an app. Nor do relying parties – notably pornographic sites – have to ask users to create accounts in order to allow providers to invoice per user. The company has been careful to factor shame into its strategies, understanding people’s strong desire to avoid any association whatsoever between freaky content and their face. In fact, if the BorderAge interface detects a face in the frame, it stops working.

PIN will work across sites using BorderAge

Moreover, the BorderAge PIN will work on any site that is subscribed to the service. So for instance, Site XXX asks Sam to complete the estimation process with BorderAge using hand gestures, which enables the creation of a PIN. Then, when Sam visits Site XXY, BorderAge will give the option to enter the PIN, which will confirm that Sam has been verified with a previous gesture check.

The firm says the PIN solution adds speed and inclusivity to its current hand movement method, which recently achieved a Technology Readiness Level rating of 8 from Australia’s Age Assurance Technology Trial (AATT) and deemed to be in “strong alignment” with ISO/IEC 27566-1.

“Fast and lightweight, Needemand’s system is ideal for constrained devices or physical environments like kiosks or mobile retail setups,” says the AATT. “Enables inclusive access by avoiding biases linked to facial recognition; useful in contexts where users decline image-based processing.”

Needemand also says that the promise to deliver 100 percent anonymity is proving alluring to clients, and that it has already signed contracts with a couple of major porn sites.

