BlueCheck partners with hemp drinks association to offer age assurance

Austin, Texas-based identity verification and age assurance provider BlueCheck has signed on with the Hemp Beverage Alliance (HBA), making its compliance technology available to companies in the expanding market for hemp drinks with THC, the psychoactive (and age-restricted) component of cannabis.

A release from BlueCheck says it will offer HBA members preferential pricing on what it calls a “vetted solution for proactive compliance” that is already protecting billions of dollars in hemp e-commerce transactions.

The blockchain-based product uses a cascading age check system that compares a user’s personal details against up to 26 trusted databases, such as credit reports, electoral registration, credit card checks, mobile phone records and so on, and performs verification based on familiar user patterns. In borderline cases, it escalates to ask for more information or proof of age using a valid government ID.

The product offers AES-256 encryption (and is pursuing SOC 2 certification), Shopify integration with automated order management, and “complete audit trails showing every verification attempt,” which it says are essential for demonstrating compliance to regulators.

“HBA members that want to get ahead of regulation now have access to verification technology that’s proven across hundreds of age-restricted businesses,” said Alex Zeig, CEO of BlueCheck. “We’re seeing hemp companies voluntarily implement age verification despite the cost impact because they know their products are for adults only. These businesses want to build compliance track records now – this preferred vendor relationship makes it straightforward for HBA members to do exactly that.”

Christopher Lackner, president of the Hemp Beverage Alliance, concurs. “One of our core principles is to keep adult beverages out of the hands of minors,” he says. “Members who strengthen their age verification processes will position themselves and the industry for sustainable growth.”

