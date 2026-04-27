UK wrestles with age threshold, age assurance for social media sites

Will the UK put age restrictions on social media? A new research briefing looks at the various arguments and developments powering the debate over whether or not large social platforms should implement biometric age checks, and when.

The briefing lists some of the findings that have led the UK to this point. “Statistics published in 2025 by Ofcom, the online safety regulator, found that “the age group that uses social media most frequently is 13 to 15 (95 percent), with 96 percent of this age group having their own social media profile.” The time kids spend on social platforms, and the ways in which the platforms’ design affects kids’ mental and social development, sleep habits and addictive behaviors remain huge concerns among parents.

The idea of a social media age delay for UK youth has been kicked around since Australia implemented its world-first Social Media Minimum Age law in December 2025. Prime Minister Keir Starmer favors waiting for the conclusion of a public consultation to address the matter. However, the UK parliament’s upper house, the House of Lords, has rejected this notion twice, pushing amendments that would speed up the process (which have themselves been rejected).

The Telegraph reports that Lord Nash, the former schools minister, “is putting forward a new amendment for an Australian-style ban to be introduced in a year, giving ministers and officials time to work out the best way to implement it.” The issue returns to the House of Lords this week. Nelson is calling for platforms to have “highly-effective age assurance measures and reasonable anti-circumvention measures.”

Consultation ongoing but bill could be left behind

The public consultation closes on May 26, 2026. As of mid-April, the government had tallied more than 45,000 responses. Per the briefing, “the government has said that the consultation sits alongside its wider approach to online safety, including a new campaign and website providing practical support for parents when having conversations with children about online content. In a written ministerial statement of 2 March 2026, Liz Kendall confirmed that the government would table amendments to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, putting in place powers to act quickly, without the need for primary legislation, on the consultation’s finding.”

That said, if the ping pong in parliament is not resolved before the end of the month, the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which contains the proposals on a social media age restriction, will not pass into law.

Per the Telegraph, “if the Bill runs out of time, Sir Keir will need to either drop it completely, reintroduce it from scratch or secure backing for a parliamentary motion to carry the legislation over into the next session after the King’s Speech.”

The prime minister has adopted what can be construed either as a harder line or desperation, recently summoning executives from Meta, Google, TikTok, Snap and X to Downing Street to tell them “things cannot go on like this.”

“In a world in which children are protected, even if that means access is restricted, that is preferable to a world where harm is the price of participation.”

Self-declaration does not work

One key finding in the research is that “large minorities of children say they are older than they are online.”

Data from Ofcom shows that “just over a third of children (34 percent) aged 8 to 15 have their own profile on an online service (for example, social media) reporting a user age of at least 16. Twenty percent of children aged 8 to 17 with their own profile on an online service have a user age of at least 18. Facebook, Tiktok and X are the social media platforms where 8-to-17- year-olds are the most likely to have changed their date of birth.”

There is little doubt remaining that self-declaration is a reliable method for obtaining proof of age; this data should sweep it away entirely.

Those for and those against social media restrictions speak out

Calls for action on protecting kids from the harms of social media continue to grow louder. “In 2025, an e-petition calling for social media companies to be banned from letting the under-16s create social media accounts received over 132,000 signatures,” says the briefing. “Over 60 Labour MPs have called on the Prime Minister to ban social media for under-16s.”

That said, not everyone is convinced a so-called ban is the right solution. “A January 2026 joint statement from 42 child protection charities, online safety groups, academics and bereaved families warned that a social media ban for under-16s could have ‘serious unintended consequences that could put children at greater risk’.”

The argument here is that punting kids off social media will rob certain marginalized groups of an important avenue for connection and education, and send them to darker, riskier corners of the internet. The first is a legitimate concern, but also echoes arguments from tobacco companies of yore, claiming that cigarettes were a way for kids to connect.

The second is questionable, in that the appeal of large social networks is their scale. Moreover, data from Australia refutes it: online regulator eSafety’s first compliance report says it is “monitoring migratory patterns of social media use by children under the age of 16. As expected, there have been some short-term increases in downloads of some emerging apps, but we have not seen any significant migration to non-compliant platforms or other online services that are not required to comply with the SMMA obligation. We believe this is largely because the profusion of online services young people may be migrating to do not have a critical mass of their peers established on these smaller, less entrenched services.”

No, kids will not trade Snapchat for an online death cult

The notion that social media restrictions will cause kids to jump into the abstractly threatening dark web ignores the measurable threats at hand, which are uniquely presented by so-called Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs). It suggests that if kids are kicked out of the sandbox because there is a sinkhole underneath it, they will opt to go play on the train tracks.

Which is to say, the age assurance debate tends to underestimate the intelligence of children who are most impacted by today’s social media environment. They are themselves increasingly aware of the risks, and most are not eager to go poking around for trouble. Social media platforms have become a threat because they have continually been framed as boons to society, rendering their risks invisible or easily dismissed. Kids don’t have to jump to nefarious smaller sites to face the risk of radicalization, bullying or abuse; it’s already happening on the big sites they use all the time.

Businesses should be proactive in meeting regulatory change

Age assurance is a critical issue for parents and governments, but it’s also a major change for businesses. A new article published on Mondaq looks at what digital businesses operating in the UK and EU need to know to navigate the shifting regulatory landscape.

The authors say the heart of the debate is “making sure that age assurance is fit for purpose: it should protect children from harmful content while preserving free expression, privacy and anonymity for users wishing to access lawful content.”

In the UK, the regulatory bar is rising under the Age Appropriate Design Code (Children’s Code), the Online Safety Act 2023 and the the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025. Meanwhile, the EU is working toward a harmonized framework, driven by the Digital Services Act (DSA), the GDPR, the European Data Protection Board’s (EDPB) Statement on Age Assurance and the European Commission’s white label app for age verification.

So what’s a business to do by way of preparation? The authors suggest proactively auditing current age assurance mechanisms, closing the gap between policy and practice to make sure systems withstand increased regulatory scrutiny, conducting or refreshing Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), and thoroughly vetting third-party age assurance providers.

In the longer term, businesses should track the UK’s and EU Member States’ proposed action on children’s online wellbeing; anticipate the EU Digital Fairness Act, which is “likely to impose additional requirements on platform design, dark patterns and features that exploit children;” include product and design teams in compliance planning, and evaluate the EU age verification blueprint.

“If you operate in the EU the blueprint and the forthcoming EU Digital Identity Wallet may offer an interoperable, privacy-preserving solution that reduces the complexity of multi-jurisdictional compliance. Consider engaging with the pilot programmes and technical specifications now to assess feasibility.”

“Compliance is not solely a legal or compliance function. Children’s data remains a global priority, with a clear expectation that platforms will demonstrate end-to-end accountability.” Adapting to the new rules “cannot be a last-minute tick box exercise. Minimum age policies must be backed by meaningful technology, DPIAs must be current, thorough and kept under review, compliance maps must be multi-jurisdictional and governance must be cross-functional.”

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | children | Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill | legislation | Ofcom | Online Safety Act | social media | UK age verification