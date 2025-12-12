FB pixel

Australia’s under-16 social media ban exposes the urgent need for privacy-first age verification

| Sarah Bone
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News  |  Industry Insights
Australia’s under-16 social media ban exposes the urgent need for privacy-first age verification
 

By Sarah Bone, Co-Founder and Children’s Online Safety Advocate, YEO Messaging

Australia’s decision to ban social media for under-16s is a landmark moment in online safety, with broad public backing. A 2024 YouGov poll found that 77% of Australian adults support the move, reflecting growing concern about the risks children face online, from grooming and exploitation to anxiety, harmful content, and misinformation.

The Albanese government has placed responsibility directly on social media companies, requiring platforms defined as “age-restricted social-media services” to take “reasonable steps” to prevent under-16s from creating or holding accounts. This applies not only to future users but to the millions of existing accounts already belonging to minors.

What constitutes “reasonable steps,” however, has been left intentionally flexible. Instead of mandating a single method, the government has outlined a spectrum of privacy-conscious age-assurance technologies, from age estimation to selfie-based verification and ID checks, while explicitly preventing platforms from relying solely on government ID uploads or accredited third-party providers. This reflects a critical principle: age assurance must not become intrusive, coercive, or exclusionary.

This moment is a wake-up call for the tech industry. Platforms will need to demonstrate not only that they attempted to verify age, but that they did so in a way that is privacy-preserving, proportionate, and trustworthy. The era of “tick-box compliance” is over.

Australia’s law shows that protecting children cannot be achieved through policy alone. It requires technology that embeds verified trust into the digital ecosystem itself.

Age verification should be seamless, secure, and dignified, enabling access while safeguarding privacy.

If platforms and regulators work together to prioritise privacy-first standards, Australia’s approach could become the global blueprint. The question now is not whether age verification is required, but how we implement it in a way that genuinely protects those who need it most.

About the author

Sarah Bone is co-founder and CMO of YEO Messaging, a secure and private messaging platform that’s redefining online safety through innovation and trust.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Irish government backs bill on police use of biometric recognition

The Irish government has approved the publication of a bill that would permit its police force, the Garda Síochána, to…

 

Washington’s online safety push collides with big tech and fracturing Congress

The sprint to reassert control over children’s online safety entered a volatile new phase this week. Lawmakers advanced a sweeping…

 

Reddit files High Court challenge to Australia’s social media age restrictions

Australia’s government says it “stands firm” after U.S. platform Reddit filed a challenge to the under-16 social media ban in…

 

Gabon pens deal with UNCDF to accelerate financial inclusion

The United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) has agreed to support Gabon in modernizing its national financial services ecosystem and…

 

A new kind of digital camouflage emerges from DARPA AI research

A new AI tool backed by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) could signal a turning point in…

 

Age checks for social media find global support

The sun has now risen twice since Australia cut off access to social media for kids under 16, and so…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events