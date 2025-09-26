Trust Stamp makes the case for ZKPs for age, IDV with Biometrics Institute

Trust Stamp Chief Science Officer Dr. Norman Poh says the company’s Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) for remote human presence represent an advance in digital identity and age verification. Poh told attendees of the Biometrics Institute’s September 18 “On the Pulse Conversation” that the innovation addresses growing demand for privacy-preserving solutions in KYC and age assurance.

The company’s Biometric Bound Credentials (BBCreds) use ZKP to cryptographically link age and identity to a user’s biometric features, without storing biometric templates or exposing sensitive data like legacy methods.

This ensures that only the legitimate, physically present individual can access regulated services, enhancing both privacy and security. Dr. Poh emphasized that the ZKP-based system authenticates users directly, rather than relying on device-level checks.

“Simply unlocking the device no longer suffices,” he noted. “This breakthrough not only enhances compliance and user trust but also sets a new security and trust benchmark in digital identity systems.”

President and Co-founder Andrew Gowasack highlighted the significance of Dr. Poh’s peer-reviewed paper, accepted for presentation at BIOSIG 2025. The research addresses urgent global needs for age verification, particularly in the context of online child safety regulations. A preprint is available here.

The presentation was part of a broader discussion led by the Biometrics Institute on research and innovation related to AI’s impact on digital identity.

Privacy-first IDV platform showcased by Intel

Trust Stamp has been highlighted by computer chips giant Intel, which highlighted its privacy-first identity verification platform powered by biometrics, in a Partnership Brief.

Their collaboration is in Trust Stamp Protect, a real-time identity matching solution built on Intel Xeon Scalable Processors. Scott Francis, CTO at Trust Stamp, noted: “With over one hundred financial institutions enrolled on our Orchestration Layer, we need to deliver flexible low friction solutions that minimize latency and model sizes without compromising capability.

“Working with Intel has allowed us to achieve both of these goals and deliver a next-generation identity authentication experience.”

Registers blockchain ID token in Wyoming

Trust Stamp has officially registered its ERC-20 TRUSTED token on Wyoming’s digital asset register. First deployed on the Ethereum blockchain in May 2021, the token is linked to the company’s public wallet, truststamp.eth. The registration was completed on September 19, 2025 via its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Server Management Inc.

Gareth N. Genner, CEO of Trust Stamp, commented: “Trust Stamp’s proprietary IT2TM and StableKey identity tokens are blockchain optimized digital identity tokens that provide unprecedented privacy-protection.”

“In addition to our core tokenized identity patents, USPTO Patent #11,681,781 covers ownership validation for cryptographic asset contracts using irreversibly transformed identity tokens and sets the groundwork for a new generation of tokens with embedded identity validation.”

