Trust Stamp selected for Korean accelerator program

| Ayang Macdonald
Privacy-first biometrics company Trust Stamp says it is among 40 firms selected for Phase 2 of the K-Startup Grand Challenge 2025, Korea’s premium government-backed tech accelerator program involving foreign startups.

The company said in an announcement that its selection for the program underscores South Korea’s interest not only in foreign innovative tech companies but also in secure, privacy-first, and user-centric identity technologies.

Through the program, Trust Stamp says it will “focus on building local relationships, expanding its partner ecosystem, and preparing for long-term operational presence in Korea,” in addition to discussions which it is already having with some Korean enterprises and system integrators “to explore collaborations in fintech, Web3, and public sector applications.” The program could also pave the way for Trust Stamp’s expansion into the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Trust Stamp’s Vice President for APAC, Ajmir Safi, said the accelerator program “offers a strategic platform to engage with South Korea’s advanced digital ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of privacy-first identity technologies in the country.”

“South Korea’s focus on secure digital infrastructure and innovation makes it an ideal environment to localize our approach, build trusted partnerships, and address growing challenges around data privacy and digital fraud in the region,” the executive added.

