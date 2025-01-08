FB pixel

New Trust Stamp partnership projected to bring $4.3m of revenue this year

$1M license fee for use of AI digital ID tools provides much needed funds in Q1
| Joel R. McConvey
In a bold move to keep Trust Stamp solvent, the Atlanta face biometrics and digital ID firm has announced “a strategic transaction with Houston-based Qenta Inc.,” a fintech platform that offers “asset tokenization, cashless payments, and capital and risk management solutions,” according to a release.

The deal alleviates some of the financial pressures on Trust Stamp, which, late in 2024, expressed concern about its ability to continue operations for long without an influx of cash.

The arrangement will see Trust Stamp claim a 10 percent ownership interest in QID Technologies LLC (QID), a new subsidiary spun off from Qenta’s Goldstar KYC technology.

As well, Trust Stamp is providing a non-exclusive license of its AI-equipped identity and liveness tech to QID in return for “a single $1 million license fee receivable in three installments over Q1 of 2025.”

In other words, immediate financial relief.

If that weren’t enough, QID is also effectively putting Trust Stamp on retainer. The deal specifies that QID is contracting Trust Stamp for “business development, product development, and product operations for identity and privacy services and solutions in return for monthly service fees starting January 1st, 2025, and capped at $3.6 million annually.”

Its ownership stake means the projected annual take would hash out into a net cash inflow of $3.3 million. Given the annual cap and the equity stake, there is clear potential for that to translate into a yearly influx for Trust Stamp.

Partnership brings new reach while equity stake offsets operating costs

The move effectively marks a pivot toward blockchain, tokenization and, in the near distance, proof of personhood (PoP).

Gareth N. Genner, Trust Stamp’s CEO, says that from the company’s perspective, “the transaction is immediately accretive in that we have been able to restructure and reallocate existing resources to service this new revenue stream without incurring additional expenses.”

Genner says that in bringing together “Trust Stamp’s unique AI-powered identity authentication and tokenization technology, Qenta’s global asset tokenization capability, and the power of the QOS permissioned blockchain,” the arrangement sets up “a robust identity and asset ecosystem designed to resist threats, including quantum computing, ransomware, and deepfake technologies.”

“QID is a perfect fit for our mission of accelerating secure financial and societal inclusion,” Genner says. “The partnership allows our AI-powered technology to be deployed in a wider range of large-scale use cases, including national identity programs, while providing Trust Stamp with potentially valuable equity participation and offsetting a significant proportion of our operating costs.”

Onward, then, for Trust Stamp.

