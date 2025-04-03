Trust Stamp Denmark chosen for Mastercard’s impact tech partnership program

Identity company Trust Stamp has been chosen as one of the five companies to join the Mastercard Lighthouse MASSIV 2025 program.

The competitive program selects for impact-driven technology companies addressing critical global challenges through strategic partnerships. The Mastercard Lighthouse MASSIV program will provide mentorship, networking opportunities, and strategic resources to companies that develop scalable and impactful technologies.

Trust Stamp Denmark is focused on advancing financial inclusion, supporting humanitarian aid efforts, and enabling digital access for underserved communities. Trust Stamp emphasizes “privacy-first identity” and by collaborating with Mastercard the company will scale and extend the reach of its solutions.

“Financial and societal inclusion is at the core of our mission and by working with Mastercard we have the potential to improve the lives of tens of millions of people,” said Jonathan Patscheider, Vice President of Trust Stamp Denmark.

Trust Stamp is focused on security and privacy as it irreversibly converts biometrics into tokens using its proprietary technology, while delivering interoperable identity solutions to underserved communities without compromising personal data.

“By advocating for adaptable identity solutions and breaking vendor lock-in, we, together with partners in the MASSIV PROGRAM, can empower governments and organizations to implement sustainable and future-proof digital identity systems that prioritize universality, security, and privacy,” commented Patscheider.

More information on the five companies, including Trust Stamp, to join the Mastercard Lighthouse MASSIV 2025 program can be found here.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is partnering with Mastercard on Lighthouse MASSIV, which is a free of charge startup partnership program that focuses on the Nordic and Baltic region. “With just less than eight years to achieve the goals put forward in the 2030 Agenda, we need all hands-on deck now,” Marcos Neto, Director Sustainable Finance Hub at UNDP.

“This urgency highlights the importance of programs such as Lighthouse MASSIV, through which impact start-ups receive targeted support to work strategically towards the SDGs as well as learning how to incorporate impact measurement to reduce their carbon footprint, enable fair economic growth, and secure inclusive development and management,” Neto continued.

More on the MASSIV Program from Mastercard can be found here.

