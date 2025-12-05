Can facial age estimation save Roblox from more lawsuits?

Come January, if you want to chat in Roblox, you’ll need to let digital identity firm Persona estimate your age. The hugely popular social gaming platform, which functions a bit like a mini metaverse (but successful), has faced lawsuits from parents and legislators, who allege that in failing to protect its young users, the site has helped facilitate child sexual exploitation and grooming. As Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton puts it in his lawsuit, Roblox is developing a reputation as a “playground for predators.”

In response, Roblox will soon implement age assurance requirements for its chat feature – meaning that anyone who wants to talk to another user must use Persona’s biometric facial age estimation system, or an equivalent age verification tool, to gain access.

On the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast, Jake Parker, Senior Director of Government Relations at the Security industry Association (SIA), looks at the pros and cons of facial age estimation, and discusses key privacy and security considerations for companies adopting FAE. Can the emerging biometric tech help save Roblox’s battered reputation?

Runtime: 00:18:50

